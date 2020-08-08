East's Schneider hopes to contribute on mound, at plate for New Mexico State

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln East’s Austin Schneider has always dreamed of being a two-way college baseball player, starring both on the mound and in the field. So, when the warm weather of Las Cruces, New Mexico, came calling, Schneider knew that New Mexico State was the right fit for him.

“The campus is great, the facilities are awesome, plus they have a sweet weight room and an awesome field,” said Schneider, who committed to the Aggies via Twitter on Friday. “It seems like a great place to be.”

The New Mexico State coaching staff was impressed by Schneider’s fastball and curveball, according to Lincoln East head coach Mychal Lanik, as well as his defensive instincts and solid approach at the plate.

Those valuable skills will help Schneider carve out playing time at New Mexico State, where he plans to both pitch and play center field.

“He repeats his mechanics as well as anyone I’ve been around, and that’s why he’s such a tough out and so consistent,” Lanik said. “Austin is a really fierce competitor who also stars on our football team at East. He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid that sets the tone for us with how he plays.”