East's Schneider hopes to contribute on mound, at plate for New Mexico State

Lincoln East’s Austin Schneider has always dreamed of being a two-way college baseball player, starring both on the mound and in the field. So, when the warm weather of Las Cruces, New Mexico, came calling, Schneider knew that New Mexico State was the right fit for him.
“The campus is great, the facilities are awesome, plus they have a sweet weight room and an awesome field,” said Schneider, who committed to the Aggies via Twitter on Friday. “It seems like a great place to be.”
The New Mexico State coaching staff was impressed by Schneider’s fastball and curveball, according to Lincoln East head coach Mychal Lanik, as well as his defensive instincts and solid approach at the plate.
Those valuable skills will help Schneider carve out playing time at New Mexico State, where he plans to both pitch and play center field.
“He repeats his mechanics as well as anyone I’ve been around, and that’s why he’s such a tough out and so consistent,” Lanik said. “Austin is a really fierce competitor who also stars on our football team at East. He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid that sets the tone for us with how he plays.”
An important part of Schneider’s journey out west included two Nebraska connections within the New Mexico State coaching staff. Aggie head coach Mike Kirby was an assistant head coach at Nebraska from 2014-19, a position that connected him with Lincoln East hitting coach Kirby Killion.
Additionally, New Mexico State assistant coach Michael Pritchard and Lanik both spent time at Creighton Prep. Pritchard went on to coach two seasons as a graduate assistant at Nebraska, as well. Those connections helped ease communication between New Mexico State and Schneider and ultimately led to the commitment.
“I love the coaching staff there; they’ve got a great culture and a great mindset. I love their approach to the game,” Schneider said.
For Lanik, it was satisfying to see one of his hardest workers and team leaders rewarded with a dream opportunity. Despite achieving his goal, Schneider is still focused on improving his skills, namely adding velocity on the mound as he prepares for the next level.
With his dream college opportunity now a reality, a freeing senior season of high school remains.
“A lot of stress has come off me because I don’t have to worry about the recruiting process anymore,” Schneider said. “I can go out there and play more freely, have a lot of fun and we’ll try to make a run to the state championship.”
