With two teams that hit the ball well, Friday was primed for a shootout between Lincoln Southeast and Class B No. 6 Norris.

The Titans scored three runs in the top of the first inning, too, but that was it on a sunny afternoon at Sherman Field.

Norris, led by six-plus innings from Kaizer Papenhagen, pitched a shutout for a 3-0 win over the Knights.

The Omaha recruit and Titan ace struck out six and walked twice at the plate.

It's also Norris's third shutout in the past five games, all in the past six days.

"Kaizen has pitched well for us all year and he really sets the tone when he takes the ball," coach Sean Bartholomew said.

Norris got the runs in the first inning after Papenhagen and Kale Fountain each reached base on walks and Crew Moeller reached on an error.

An RBI groundout and a pair of two-out infield singles by Bryce Fountain and Collier Hestermann drove the runs in. None of the runs were earned.

After that, Knights pitchers Will Genthe and Sawyer Bokowski allowed just six baserunners over the last six innings. Genthe worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning.

"We did not hit very well, just found some holes here and there," Bartholomew said. "(Genthe and Bokowski) did a good job of pounding the zone and mixing some pitches. Their staff, they were good today. We just found a few holes when we needed to."

Lincoln Southeast put runners on first and second with no outs in the fourth inning after a pair of errors, but Papenhagen escaped unscathed.

The win is Norris's fourth win its last five games. Two wins have come against rated opponents — No. 7 Beatrice and No. 10 Hastings.

It's a step in the right direction for the squad after dropping a pair of Class A games it led late. The pitching has been a critical component in that turnaround.

Bartholomew thought Papenhagen did a good job of navigating his limited trouble and not letting the mistakes build up as they have in the past.

"When we don't come up on the right side of the scoreboard, it seems our pitchers are either giving balls away or freebies away or we make errors," Bartholomew said. "When you have a pitcher that pounds the zone like (Papenhagen) does, it's easy to play defense. I'm really proud of him and he stepped up big for us today."

The improvements come at the right time for Norris as it heads into a loaded Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament starting Monday, headlined by No. 3 Elkhorn and No. 4 Elkhorn North. Postseason play is just three weeks away, too.

The offense has a lot of firepower and the improved pitching has Bartholomew confident in the direction the Titans are heading.

"We talk about staying the course, not riding the roller coaster and one pitch at a time," he said. "I think we just have to keep doing what we are doing. Pitchers need to keep throwing strikes. We just need to keep finding barrels and making plays."