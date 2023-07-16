Timing can be everything. Especially in baseball.

For top-seeded Union Bank, timely hitting, a 25-minute delay and a six-inning gem from Drew Drake helped down Carpet Land 4-2 Sunday at Den Hartog and advance to the A-5 Area Tournament Championship.

Union Bank and Carpet Land were pushed back after Pinnacle Bank and JC Brager went to extra innings Sunday. Pinnacle Bank defeated JC Brager 6-3 in nine innings.

But that did not throw off Drake's mojo on the mound.

The Lincoln Pius X senior-to-be had the stuff from the first pitch, striking out after 105 pitches and six innings of work. Drake limited Carpet Land to just four hits Sunday.

“I was just going out there to do my job,” Drake said. “Give my team a chance to win and that's all I was thinking about. I didn't need to be perfect, I needed to give my team a chance to win.”

As Drake's pitch count started to rise, so did his stuff on the mound, where his fastball led his three-pitch arsenal.

“I started to get a feel for all my pitches and I knew I had to have them all,” Drake said. “My first couple innings, my pitches weren't there, but I knew I had to have them all. Once I got them going I knew I had to execute them. They (Carpet Land) are a great team and I knew I had to fill up the zone, get ahead of hitters and in those (late) innings I knew I had my three pitches.”

Parker Otte finished off the seventh inning, setting down Carpet Land in order.

Union Bank gave Drake all the run support he would need with four, scoring twice in the top of the second and added two more in the third.

“Those two runs in the first couple innings were tough,” Union Bank coach Fletcher Zornes said. “We talked before the game that we were going to be in adverse situations and we were going to be able to respond.

“We scored two (runs) right away there and were able to get them back on their heels. That was huge and kind of able to dictate the rest of the way.”

Ian Woita led Union Bank with two hits and picked up an RBI in the third inning that helped Union Bank regain the lead.

Carpet Land, composed of Class A state champions from Lincoln East, got RBIs from Owen Laessig and Kai Burkey in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game 2-2.

Mason Gaines led Carpet Land with two hits off a double and a triple.

Union Bank moves on to play in Tuesday's championship while Carpet Land faces Pinnacle Bank Monday in an elimination game at 7 p.m.

Pinnacle Bank 6, JC Brager 3: Pinnacle Bank broke through for three runs in the ninth inning of a tense elimination game.

Dayton Engelbart laid down a bunt with the bases loaded to scored Trent Buda. Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) then tacked on two more runs on an error later in the inning.

Pinnacle Bank tied the game 3-3 in the seventh on Caden Ransom's RBI single.

Bennett Bruns homered for the second straight game for Pinnacle Bank.

Owen Baxter had two hits for JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast).

Photos: Carpet Land, Union Bank square off in A-5 Legion tournament