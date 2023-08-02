The American Legion team from Lincoln East made an impressive debut Wednesday at the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, S.D.

Carpet Land rolled to a 10-5 win over Williston (North Dakota) in a first-round game of the eight-team tournament. It was the first regional appearance for a team from East and moved the 46-9 Spartans into a 4:30 p.m. game Thursday.

“It was a good start for us,” coach Mychal Lanik said. “I didn’t sense any jitters and it was probably good that we played the early game.”

The Spartans are competing without three starters — Nebraska pledge Joey Senstock, Michigan pledge Jeter Worthley and Troy Peltz. Senstock and Worthley are taking part in the Area Code Games in San Diego while Peltz competed in the recent Futures Games showcase.

“Those are such good opportunities, the guys can’t turn them down,” Lanik said. “Those three have played for us all season and hopefully the Legion rules will change someday to allow players to still be eligible if they take part in another event.”

Carpet Land grabbed the lead by scoring twice in the second inning with the help of two Williston errors.

The Spartans added five in the third, highlighted by a three-run homer from Garrett Springer. Tanner Peterson and Kai Burkey also had RBIs in the inning.

Carpet Land made it 10-1 in the fifth with the help of a two-run triple from Omaha commit Mason Gaines. Ryan Clementi followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Gaines.

The Keybirds battled back in the sixth, scoring four runs to close within 10-5. Three of the runs were unearned, scoring after an infield error.

Spartans starter Paul Shortridge pitched three innings, yielding two hits and one run. He threw just 41 pitches and would be eligible to pitch again Friday.

Luke Larson threw two scoreless innings of relief and was credited with the win.

“We got Paul out early and Luke did a really nice job the next two innings,” Lanik said. “It was a good first game for us.”

