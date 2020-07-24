Doty's early homer 'sets the tone' for JC Brager in Legion city tourney win over Union Bank

For the JC Brager American Legion seniors baseball team, a fast start is always the goal.
Going up against fellow city tournament favorite Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) at Den Hartog Field on Friday, Jackson Doty provided the fast start with a first-inning home run, and a strong JC Brager pitching performance secured the eventual 3-1 victory.
Leading off the bottom of the first, Doty watched two pitches before sending the third 335 feet over the left-field fence to give JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) an early 1-0 lead.
“Whenever you can score first, it really sets the tone of the game and sets the momentum, so getting a leg up on them early was huge,” JC Brager coach Montana Jones said.
It was a tempered offensive performance for JC Brager, which added runs in the third and fourth innings, capitalizing on a Union Bank error to reclaim its lead and adding to it later on an RBI single from Mason Masur.
Meanwhile, starting pitcher Connor Wilken ran into trouble in the first and third innings, but managed to keep Union Bank to one run while stranding four runners in scoring position. With a strong wind blowing to left field, Wilken’s breaking ball kept hitters guessing all game long as he struck out six batters in 5 1/3 innings of work.
“Connor’s a gamer and he finds ways to get it done; he eats up innings for us and he comes up huge,” Jones said. “He’s one of those guys who’s going to grind and compete every inning.”
When Wilken exited the game in the sixth inning, Jared Topil made quick work of the runners he inherited, needing just one pitch to turn a double play. Topil kept Union Bank off the board in the seventh inning as well, combining with Wilken to allow just five total hits in the victory.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys. (Union Bank) is a great team, and to pitch well and play pretty good defensively in a low-scoring game like that is phenomenal,” Jones said.
The win over Union Bank means that JC Brager is now the only undefeated team left in the city Legion tournament. The path to a tournament title is clear for JC Brager — beat Chick-Fil-A (Lincoln Lutheran), Pinnacle Bank (Southwest) and Judds Brothers (Northeast) to win the title, meaning the team will need a focused approach for each remaining game.
“We’ll go game by game and get it done,” Wilken said. “We want to get these seniors some wins before they go off to college.”
Pinnacle Bank improved to 2-1 with a 15-0 victory over Chick-fil-A in Friday's first game. Ethan Morrow (double, triple), Joon Dunsmore and Jake Aberg drove in three runs each for Pinnacle Bank, with Aberg and Telo Arsiaga each scoring three runs. Pinnacle Bank blew the game open with a nine-run third inning and finished with 12 hits.
Anderson Ford capped Friday's play by banging out 14 hits in a 13-3 win over Sampson Construction (Lincoln High), the North Star team putting the game away with a 10-run fourth inning. Kaden Gubbels knocked in three runs on two hits, and Lynden Bruegman, Bradyn Hasenpflug, Tyler Bishop and Cooper Wesslund (three runs) also had two hits each for Anderson Ford.
