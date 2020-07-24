Doty's early homer 'sets the tone' for JC Brager in Legion city tourney win over Union Bank

When Wilken exited the game in the sixth inning, Jared Topil made quick work of the runners he inherited, needing just one pitch to turn a double play. Topil kept Union Bank off the board in the seventh inning as well, combining with Wilken to allow just five total hits in the victory.

“I’m extremely proud of our guys. (Union Bank) is a great team, and to pitch well and play pretty good defensively in a low-scoring game like that is phenomenal,” Jones said.

The win over Union Bank means that JC Brager is now the only undefeated team left in the city Legion tournament. The path to a tournament title is clear for JC Brager — beat Chick-Fil-A (Lincoln Lutheran), Pinnacle Bank (Southwest) and Judds Brothers (Northeast) to win the title, meaning the team will need a focused approach for each remaining game.

“We’ll go game by game and get it done,” Wilken said. “We want to get these seniors some wins before they go off to college.”

Pinnacle Bank improved to 2-1 with a 15-0 victory over Chick-fil-A in Friday's first game. Ethan Morrow (double, triple), Joon Dunsmore and Jake Aberg drove in three runs each for Pinnacle Bank, with Aberg and Telo Arsiaga each scoring three runs. Pinnacle Bank blew the game open with a nine-run third inning and finished with 12 hits.