Baseball

DISTRICTS

Class A

A-1 at Millard West: Friday--Omaha Central vs. Omaha South, 5 p.m. Saturday--Millard West vs. Omaha Central-Omaha South winner, 10; Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Westside, 12:30; championship, 3.

A-2 at Den Hartog Field: Friday--Omaha North vs Norfolk, 4:30. Saturday--Omaha North-Norfolk winner vs. Lincoln East, 11; Grand Island vs. Lincoln Northeast, 1:30; championship, 4.

A-3 at Elkhorn South: Friday--Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Northwest at Den Hartog Field, 4. Saturday--North Star-Omaha Northwest winner vs. Elkhorn South, noon; Lincoln Southwest vs. Columbus, 2:30; championship, 5.

A-4 at Gretna: Friday--Omaha Westview vs. Bellevue East, 4. Saturday--Bellevue East-Omaha Westview winner vs. Gretna, 10; Lincoln Pius X vs. Papillion-La Vista, 12:30; championship, 3.

A-5 at Creighton Prep: Friday--Lincoln High at Millard North, 4:30; Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Burke, 5. Saturday--Millard North-Lincoln High winner vs. Creighton Prep, noon; Omaha Burke-Omaha Buena Vista winner vs. Millard South, 2:30; championship, 5.

A-6 at Papio South: Friday--Omaha Bryan at Fremont, 5; Omaha Benson at Kearney, 4. Saturday--Fremont-Omaha Bryan winner vs. Papio South, 11; Kearney-Omaha Benson winner vs. Bellevue West, 1:30; championship, 4.

Class B

B-1 at Elkhorn North

Thursday's game

Bennington 4, Nebraska City 2

Friday--Bennington vs. Elkhorn North, 5

B-2 at Wahoo

Thursday's game

Waverly 9, Hastings 8

Friday--Waverly vs. Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran, 5

B-3 at Hickman

Thursday's game

Mount Michael 4, Seward 2

Friday--Mount Michael vs. Norris, 5.

B-4 at Omaha Gross

Thursday's game

Blair 15, Ralston 5

Friday--Blair vs. Omaha Gross, 6.

B-5 at Ashland

Thursday's game

Beatrice 20, Crete 1

Friday--Beatrice vs. Platte Valley, 5:30.

B-6 at Omaha Skutt

Thursday's games

Omaha Skutt 13, South Sioux City 0

Elkhorn 4, Lincoln Northwest 1

Friday--final, TBD.

Class C

C-1 at Malcolm

Thursday's games

Concordia/BT/OCA 11, St. Paul/Palmer 5

Final--Concordia/BT/OCA 4, Malcolm 3

C-2 at Plattsmouth

Thursday's games

Lincoln Christian 2, Twin River 1

Plattsmouth 14, Centennial 1

Friday--final, TBD.

C-3 at Central City

Thursday's games

Arlington 6, Maxwell/St. Pat's 5

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 11, Louisville 1

Friday--final, TBD.

C-4 at Valley

Thursday's games

DC West 13, Thurston-Cuming County 3

Raymond Central 9, Auburn 7

Friday--final, TBD.

C-5 at Springfield

Thursday's games

Platteview 7, Falls City 0

Omaha Roncalli 10, Fort Calhoun 0

Friday--final, TBD.

C-6 at Hastings

Thursday's games

Wayne 3, GACC-SS-WPB 0

Adams Central 11, Fairbury 1

Friday--final, TBD.