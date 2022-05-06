District baseball glance: Schuman's pitching gem leads Northeast in A-3 opener

William Schuman allowed just one hit in a complete-game effort to lead Lincoln Northeast to a 4-0 win against Norfolk in the A-3 district baseball opener Friday at Millard South.

Schuman struck out seven to earn the win. The Rockets' offense got a boost from Tristan Brandt, Bryson Hopkins and Nathan Brown, who each knocked in a run.

Northeast will play host No. 4 Millard South at 10 a.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to the championship game later in the day.

A-4 at Den Hartog: Lincoln High was limited to two hits in a 13-0 loss to Papillion-La Vista in the opening round. Alex Gable and Noah Thiele each had a base knock for the Links, who finish 3-20.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Bruin Sampson struck out 10 and allowed just one hit over five innings to lead Waverly to a 10-0 victory over Twin River. Sampson added a double and an RBI. Drew Miller also doubled and drove in two runs for the Vikings.

Sam Campin tallied three runs and hit a homer while Drew Iverson earned a win on the mount and threw 10 strikeouts in seven innings for Plattsmouth in an 8-1 win against Crete. Iverson only allowed two hits and a run. For Crete, Braden Schmeckpeper hit a triple and scored the Cardinals' lone run.

B-3 at Central City: Luke Brooks had two hits, including a double, to lead Hastings to a 7-3 win against Raymond Central in the opening round. Ryan Stoner was 2-for-3 and Josh Masek doubled for the Mustangs.

B-4 at Elkhorn North: Gabe Cummins recorded two hits and three RBIs in Concordia/BT/OC's 12-2 win over Auburn. Auburn got its offensive production from Owen Hall, who drove in two runs on two hits. For Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran, the Warriors defeated Fort Calhoun 8-1, with junior Aiden Lofgren earning a win on the mound.

B-6 at Ashland: Cameron Olson hit a bases-clearing double in the top of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and lead Seward to a 5-4 win against Ralston. Finn Hochstein and Carl Taylor also doubled for the Bluejays. Hochstein struck out seven over seven innings and allowed one earned run.

Parker Tegtmeier went all five innings for Beatrice, striking out 12 and allowing just one hit in a 10-0 victory over GACC-SS-WPB. Beatrice advances to the district championship Saturday against Platte Valley. Platte Valley defeated Seward 12-2 to eliminate the Bluejays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0