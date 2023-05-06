A-1 at Millard West: Reigning champion and No. 2 Millard West withstood a late rally from No. 8 Lincoln Southeast with a 7-5 win. The Knights took a 2-1 lead in the third inning, but the Wildcats took a 7-2 lead in the fifth on a three-run home run from Peyton Moore. Southeast cut the lead down to two in the seventh with one out on an error, but a pair of strikeouts ended the game with the tying run on first base. Max Buettenback reached base three times with a pair of base hits and a walk, and added an RBI.

A-2: Grand Island took a 4-3 walk-off victory over Lincoln Northeast in nine innings to advance to the district championship Saturday at Den Hartog Field. Eli Arends singled on the first pitch of the at-bat to score Broxton Barrientos to advance to the championship. Chase Blanchard and Kyle Troutman had two hits apiece for the Rockets in the loss. Grand Island lost the championship to East 1-0.

A-3 at Elkhorn South: No. 3 Elkhorn South took a 5-2 victory over Lincoln Southwest in the district championship. Hayden Kelberlau had two hits and an RBI for the Storm, who rallied from an early 1-0 deficit and held off the Silver Hawks. Southwest advanced to Saturday’s hope at the state tournament with a 3-1 victory over Columbus. Trent Buda had two RBIs and a double for the Silver Hawks, and Bennett Bruns homered. Elkhorn South advanced with a 4-3 semifinal victory over a stingy Lincoln North Star.

A-4 at Gretna: No. 7 Lincoln Pius X’s bid for a state tournament berth ended with a 1-0 upset district semifinal loss to Papillion-La Vista. The Monarchs scratched across the run in the fourth inning on a one-out single from Zak Reyes. Tanner Apgar pitched a complete-game shutout. Brandon Weigel has two hits for the Thunderbolts in the loss.