District baseball glance: Pius X falls short in A-5 title game after pulling semifinal upset

After pulling a semifinal upset earlier in the day, the Lincoln Pius X baseball team fell short in a 12-7 loss to No. 5 Elkhorn South in the A-5 district championship Saturday in Elkhorn.

The Storm broke through with two runs in the fourth inning to break a 6-6 tie and then added four more runs in the fifth to cruise comfortably.

Tyrus Petsche went 4-for-5 with an RBI for Pius X, which finishes the season 11-12.

Earlier in the day, the Bolts knocked off No. 7 Gretna behind Brandon Weigel's four-hit and game and a strong pitching outing from Sam Ojeda.

A-2 at Creighton Prep: Lincoln Southwest's comeback bid fell just short in a 7-6 loss to Papillion-La Vista South in a district semifinal. Trailing 7-3, the Silver Hawks plated a run in the sixth and two in the seventh but couldn't scratch across the tying run.

Tyler Mackling earned the save for the Titans. Jack Shaffer, Bennett Bruns and Calvin Peterson all hits doubles for Southwest.

A-3 at Millard South: Camden Kozeal hit a grand slam as part of a five-RBI day to lead Millard South past Lincoln Northeast 10 in a semifinal game. Nathan Brown doubled for the Rockets.

B-1 at Waverly: Landon Meyer struck out 14 and scattered four hits to help lead Norris to a 6-1 win against Blair in a semifinal game. The Titans got a lift offensively from Kale Fountain (3-for-3) and Eaden Holt (two hits). ... In the other semifinal, Adams Central defeated Lincoln Christian, 5-1. The Crusaders got two hits apiece from Blake Boerger and CJ Cuciti.

The Titans and Bears will play for the district crown at 5 p.m. Monday in Hickman.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Waverly's Nash Peterson rose to the challenge in a pitcher's duel, throwing a complete-game, one-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead Waverly to a 2-0 win against Nebraska City. Kaden Harris had two hits for the Titans, who will play Omaha Skutt in the district championship at 5 p.m. Monday at Omaha Skutt.

B-4 at Elkhorn North: A four-run first inning held up for No. 10 Malcolm which earned a 7-2 semifinal win against Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran. Noah Gonyea had two RBIs for the Clippers and teammate Jacob Clarke hit a run-scoring double. Malcolm will take on No. 4 Elkhorn North at 5 p.m. Monday in the championship at Elkhorn North.

B-6 at Yutan: Tucker Timmerman dominated on the mound to lead No. 6 Beatrice to a 6-1 win against No. 7 Platte Valley in the championship game. Timmerman struck out 10 and allowed just two hits and one earned run in 6 1/3 innings to lead the defending champion Orangemen back to state.

