District baseball glance: Nebraska City scores two runs on wild pitch to slip past Class B No. 4 Beatrice

Nebraska City pushed across two runs in the seventh inning to knock off Class B No. 4 Beatrice 2-1 in a B-5 district baseball game Friday in Beatrice.
With two outs and the bases loaded, the Pioneers scored the tying run on a wild pitch and the go-ahead tally on the same play, benefiting from a Beatrice throwing error.
Clay Stovall, who fanned 10 batters and pitched a complete game for Nebraska City, retired the Orangemen in order to preserve the upset. He also had two hits.
Nebraska recruit Tucker Timmerman gave Beatrice a strong effort on the mound, tossing six scoreless innings and striking out 13.
Austin Burroughs and Jaxson Blackburn each added a pair of hits for Beatrice, which scored its lone run on a wild pitch in the first inning.
A-1 at Millard South: Lincoln High used a late push — four runs in its last three at-bats — to sneak past Norfolk 4-2 in eight innings. Caden Connelly and Carson Dutter both had run-scoring hits in the eighth for the Links. Garrett Salisbury started on the mound for the Links, going 6 2/3 innings and surrendering two runs with eight strikeouts.
B-2 at Hickman: Landon Meyer homered, Kale Consbruck had three RBIs and Norris ran past GACC/SS/WPB, 13-0. The Titans scored 12 of their runs in the first three innings, which was more than enough for pitcher Colton Wahlstrom, who yielded two hits and struck out five in four scoreless innings.
B-3 at Elkhorn: Gannon Gragert and Blake Stanley both had three RBIs to support Malakai Vetock's one-hit gem as Class No. 2 Elkhorn defeated Fairbury 17-0. Vetock struck out 12 in five innings on the mound. Jacob Martin had the lone hit for the Jeffs.
Garrett Vosika pitched a two-hit, complete game shutout for Omaha Roncalli striking out 11 hitters to catapult the No. 9 Crimson Pride to a 3-0 win over No. 8 Waverly. Levi Powell and Caleb Herrell each had a hit for the Vikings.
B-4 at Omaha Skutt: SkyHawk senior Sam Borsh was perfect from the plate, a 4-for-4 day punctuated with a grand slam, as Omaha Skutt raced to an 18-4 win over Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran. Aaron Ickler, Tate Nelson and Kale Eddie accounted for Wahoo/BN/LL's three hits.
B-6 at Central City: Cody Metzger pitched a complete game for Platteview, giving up one run while striking out 11 batters to lead the Trojans past Seward, 3-1. Fin Hochstein went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Bluejays.