District baseball glance: Nebraska City scores two runs on wild pitch to slip past Class B No. 4 Beatrice

Nebraska City pushed across two runs in the seventh inning to knock off Class B No. 4 Beatrice 2-1 in a B-5 district baseball game Friday in Beatrice.

With two outs and the bases loaded, the Pioneers scored the tying run on a wild pitch and the go-ahead tally on the same play, benefiting from a Beatrice throwing error.

Clay Stovall, who fanned 10 batters and pitched a complete game for Nebraska City, retired the Orangemen in order to preserve the upset. He also had two hits.

Nebraska recruit Tucker Timmerman gave Beatrice a strong effort on the mound, tossing six scoreless innings and striking out 13.

Austin Burroughs and Jaxson Blackburn each added a pair of hits for Beatrice, which scored its lone run on a wild pitch in the first inning.

A-1 at Millard South: Lincoln High used a late push — four runs in its last three at-bats — to sneak past Norfolk 4-2 in eight innings. Caden Connelly and Carson Dutter both had run-scoring hits in the eighth for the Links. Garrett Salisbury started on the mound for the Links, going 6 2/3 innings and surrendering two runs with eight strikeouts.