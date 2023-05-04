Watson, Crusaders get first-round win

Jake Watson collected his second RBI in the bottom of the fifth inning to help Lincoln Christian to a 2-1 victory over Twin River in the C-2 district in Plattsmouth Thursday.

Watson had RBIs in both the fourth and fifth innings as the Crusaders (11-9) rallied from a 1-0 Twin River lead through three innings.

Tysen Workman went all seven innings for Lincoln Christian and allowed just four hits and one run while striking out five.

B-2 at Wahoo: Waverly (14-16) broke the game open in the top of the third before holding off a late Hastings (13-17) rally for a 9-8 victory. Hits from Brennan Miller, Jarrett Ballinger, Owen Carrillo and Landon Oelke helped Waverly to a six-run lead. Waverly moves on to face Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran (19-3) in the district final at Sam Crawford Field at 5 p.m.

B-3 at Hickman: Mount Michael scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning and added one in the seventh to hold off Seward, 4-2. Carter Ernesti and Ryley Hain each had RBIs for Seward.

B-5 at Ashland: A pair of seven-run innings bolstered the Beatrice offense in a 20-1 victory over Crete. Deegan Nelson led Beatrice with four RBIs, two hits and three runs. Nelson added a two-run home run in Beatrice’s seven-run outburst in the bottom of the third inning. The Orangemen will face Platte Valley (13-9) in the district final Friday at 5:30 p.m.

B-6 at Omaha Skutt: Elkhorn’s Collin Hinkle threw 5 1/3 strong innings to lead Elkhorn to a 4-1 win against Lincoln Northwest. Ben Reynolds provided the offense for the Antlers with two hits, including a double, and a RBI.

C-4 at Valley: Auburn scored three runs in the seventh inning to force extra innings but fell to Raymond Central 9-7 in nine innings. Raymond Central scored two runs in the ninth on a pair of sacrifice flies from Rylan Stover and Kyle Peterson.

C-1 at Malcolm: Nick Johannes threw into the seventh and Gabe Cummins hit a home run to fuel Omaha Concordia/Brownell Talbot/OC to a 4-3 upset of No. 1 Malcolm.