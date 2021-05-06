District baseball glance: Lincoln Christian battles to the end in first-ever district game

Lincoln Christian has the third-smallest player pool in Class B, but still managed to win half of its regular-season games and earn a three seed in districts. That feat alone made this season worthwhile for Bingham, but it was also special thanks to the group of seniors.

When Bingham first started coaching the legion program, the current seniors were freshmen. Those four years have led to growth within the Lincoln Christian program, and of course, the school’s first varsity season.

Crusader seniors Hank Ball, Alex Bingham, Grant Doty, Jackson Emanuel and Trenton Lanka saw that process from start to finish as Lincoln Christian’s first group of seniors.

“They’ve been playing on the senior Legion team since they were freshmen; that’s how depleted the baseball was at Lincoln Christian,” Bingham said. “They’ve been getting their teeth kicked in for a couple of years, and last year we finally turned the corner. They’re scrappy, they’re good kids and I’ve enjoyed them a lot.”

B-1 at Hastings: Pinch-hitter William Robert hit a walk-off RBI single to lift Plattsmouth to a 4-3 win against Auburn in eight innings. Clyde Hinton pitched six-plus innings and struck out seven for the Blue Devils. Travon Shaw had three hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.