District baseball glance: Hancock completes Warriors' rally in B-4 opener

Cooper Hancock's RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth inning proved to be the difference in Wahoo/Bishop Neumann's 3-2 win against Thurston-Cuming County in a B-4 district baseball game Thursday at Omaha Skutt.

Aaron Ickler tossed four innings of relief for the Warriors.

Wahoo/BN/LL trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning before scoring twice with Colin Ludvik at the plate. Hancock scored on a passed ball and Ludvik hit into an RBI-groundout to drive in Ryan Raabe to tie the game 2-2.

B-1 at Hastings: Pinch-hitter William Robert hit a walk-off RBI single to lift Plattsmouth to a 4-3 win against Auburn in eight innings. Clyde Hinton pitched six-plus innings and struck out seven for the Blue Devils. Travon Shaw had three hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

B-2 at Hickman: Keegan Doggett laced a three-RBI double for GACC-SS-WPB in the top of the second, when the Patriots scored six times en route to a 10-4 victory against Platte Valley. Doggett finished with four RBIs on two hits and Reese Schlect recorded 13 strikeouts on the mound. Jake Butler led Platte Valley with a two-run blast in the bottom of the second inning.