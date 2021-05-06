District baseball glance: Hancock completes Warriors' rally in B-4 opener

Cooper Hancock's RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth inning proved to be the difference in Wahoo/Bishop Neumann's 3-2 win against Thurston-Cuming County in a B-4 district baseball game Thursday at Omaha Skutt.
Aaron Ickler tossed four innings of relief for the Warriors.
Wahoo/BN/LL trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning before scoring twice with Colin Ludvik at the plate. Hancock scored on a passed ball and Ludvik hit into an RBI-groundout to drive in Ryan Raabe to tie the game 2-2.
B-1 at Hastings: Pinch-hitter William Robert hit a walk-off RBI single to lift Plattsmouth to a 4-3 win against Auburn in eight innings. Clyde Hinton pitched six-plus innings and struck out seven for the Blue Devils. Travon Shaw had three hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
B-2 at Hickman: Keegan Doggett laced a three-RBI double for GACC-SS-WPB in the top of the second, when the Patriots scored six times en route to a 10-4 victory against Platte Valley. Doggett finished with four RBIs on two hits and Reese Schlect recorded 13 strikeouts on the mound. Jake Butler led Platte Valley with a two-run blast in the bottom of the second inning.
B-3 at Elkhorn: Fairbury scored five runs over the final two innings in a 5-4 victory over Branched Oak. Brody Kroll struck out 12 and limited the Bucks to just four hits. Connor Zegar led Branched Oak with two hits. In the other Thursday matchup, Omaha Roncalli made quick work of Crete scoring all 14 of its runs in the first four innings in a 14-2 triumph. The Crimson Pride allowed just three hits over five innings as Jack Nilsson and Nate McCoy combined to strikeout eight. Konner Schluckebier led the Cardinals with a double and two RBIs.
B-5 at Beatrice: Arlington edged Lincoln Christian 10-9 to advance to Friday's semifinals. Jack Bang had two doubles and three RBIs for the Eagles. Alex Bingham drove in three runs for the Crusaders, who finished with 10 hits. Nebraska City overcame a 4-2 deficit in the top of the fourth inning with a four-run burst in a 9-4 victory over St. Paul. Cael Kreifel tossed a complete game for the Pioneers and did not allow a run after the third inning.