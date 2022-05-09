District baseball glance: Engel's gem keys Waverly's upset of top-ranked Omaha Skutt

Peyton Engel struck out 11 and Waverly punched its ticket to the state baseball tournament with a 4-2 upset of No. 1 Omaha Skutt in the B-2 final Monday at Skutt High School.

Engel pitched a complete game, scattering five hits while walking only one.

The Vikings (13-13) scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Jarrett Ballinger had a bunt-RBI single, and Garrett Rine drove in the third run of the frame on a double to right field.

Engel did the rest. He retired nine of the last 11 batters he faced.

Waverly dropped four of five games to end the regular season before turning it around and winning three straight games in district play.

Omaha Skutt (18-6) will return to state after earning one of the two wild cards.

Elkhorn North 10, Malcolm 0: No. 4 Elkhorn North jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning of the B-4 final, and Colin Nowaczyk allowed only one hit to lead the Wolves to their first state tournament appearance.

Nowaczyk also added three hits, including a double and triple.

Connor Zegar picked up the lone hit for No. 10 Malcolm. He also struck out nine for the Clippers, who finish their first season at 15-7.

