District baseball glance: Bellevue West's Jelkin quiets Pius X bats in A-2 final; Norris clinches state berth

After Lincoln Pius X rolled past Omaha Westside in the A-2 district semifinals, Bellevue West's Jaxon Jelkin was ready for the Bolts.
Jelkin pitched six shutout innings as the Thunderbirds beat Pius X 6-0 in the A-2 final en route to a state tournament berth. The Bellevue West starter allowed just three hits and no runs while striking out four to record the win.
After scoring two runs in the first and one in the second, Bellevue West pulled away with three runs in fourth, led by Tyler VanDerWerken, who had two RBIs on the day.
Grant Nottlemann, Jase Woita, Tyrus Petsche and Jonah Walker each had a hit for Pius X.
In the semifinals, Woita dominated on the mound and the Bolts added four insurance runs in the seventh inning to run past No. 10 Westside 5-0.
Woita hurled a complete game, limiting the Warriors to six hits while striking out three batters. It was also a well-balanced offensive attack from the Thunderbolts as five different players had RBIs.
A-1 at Millard South: Luke Jessen ripped a walk-off triple to complete a two-run seventh-inning comeback to lift Elkhorn South over No. 8 Lincoln Southeast 12-11 in the semifinals. Four of the seven hits for the Storm were extra-base hits, including three triples, and a home run by Jayson Bertsch. Mason Masur went 3-for-5 at the plate for the Knights driving in three runs. Millard South, who beat Lincoln High 12-0 earlier in the day, went on to beat the Storm 8-6 in the final.
B-2 at Hickman: Landon Meyer smacked a home run and pitched five innings while Kale Fountain and CJ Hood each drove in two runs to lead No. 1 Norris past Mount Michael 13-4 to clinch a state tournament berth for the 10th straight year.
B-3 at Elkhorn: A nine-run second inning all but locked up the game for Elkhorn as the No. 2 Antlers breezed past No. 9 Omaha Roncalli 10-1 in the final. Elkhorn took advantage of six Crimson Pride errors while Nebraska recruit Drew Christo pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts.
B-5 at Beatrice: Ralston starter Josh Kilzer had a complete game, striking out 11 batters, while Christian Berry and Kody Serefko each drove in two runs to lead the No. 7 Rams past Nebraska City 6-1 in the final. The win sends Ralston to their first state tournament since 2011.
B-6 at Central City: Kale Jensen tied the Class B record for most regular-season wins on the mound with 10 as the junior pitched a complete game striking out 13 to lead Central City/Fullerton/Centura past Platteview 2-0 in the championship. Jensen also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and RBI.