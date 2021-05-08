District baseball glance: Bellevue West's Jelkin quiets Pius X bats in A-2 final; Norris clinches state berth

After Lincoln Pius X rolled past Omaha Westside in the A-2 district semifinals, Bellevue West's Jaxon Jelkin was ready for the Bolts.

Jelkin pitched six shutout innings as the Thunderbirds beat Pius X 6-0 in the A-2 final en route to a state tournament berth. The Bellevue West starter allowed just three hits and no runs while striking out four to record the win.

After scoring two runs in the first and one in the second, Bellevue West pulled away with three runs in fourth, led by Tyler VanDerWerken, who had two RBIs on the day.

Grant Nottlemann, Jase Woita, Tyrus Petsche and Jonah Walker each had a hit for Pius X.

In the semifinals, Woita dominated on the mound and the Bolts added four insurance runs in the seventh inning to run past No. 10 Westside 5-0.

Woita hurled a complete game, limiting the Warriors to six hits while striking out three batters. It was also a well-balanced offensive attack from the Thunderbolts as five different players had RBIs.