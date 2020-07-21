Despite no possibility of advancing further, city Legion tournament still packs the suspense

Instead, Lincoln High, Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest will be the seven teams taking part in a round-robin tournament. From July 22-30, every team will play each opponent once, marking six more games for each team before the season comes to a close.

With a regular season record of 20-7, Carpet Land would have been a likely contender for tournament champion, along with JC Brager (18-6) and Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X), which is 18-7.

The beauty of a tournament is that any team can win it, and that opportunity is a welcome one for the likes of Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast), which is 10-19.

“We are approaching the tournament confident that we can beat the other teams but also aware we could lose to anyone along the way as well,” Judds Brothers head coach Kyle Parker said. “We have been focused on getting ready for the tournament all summer long.”

It truly is any team’s tournament for the taking, meaning that Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) could defend its city title after starting its season late, or Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) could make a deep run like it did last year.