Despite no possibility of advancing further, city Legion tournament still packs the suspense

In normal times, Lincoln’s American Legion baseball teams would participate in a city tournament, with additional opportunities of a state tournament, Regionals, and the American Legion World Series all being possible.
Lincoln’s Legion teams will still be coming together for a city tournament through the end of July, though it will be the end of the road for each team. In the absence of any other prize, the right to be crowned the best team in Lincoln won’t be lost on the tournament participants.
“This is just a good tournament to have the Lincoln teams play each other one more time and put an end to our summer season,” JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) head coach Montana Jones said. “… It gives the kids a little sense of pride to call themselves ‘city champions,’ especially for the seniors who lost their spring season.”
The 2019 city tournament was bracket style and double elimination, but like most sporting activities, things are a little different this time around. An even eight teams might have made planning easier, but those hopes were dashed when Carpet Land (Lincoln East) canceled the remainder of its season after two players tested positive for COVID-19.
Instead, Lincoln High, Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest will be the seven teams taking part in a round-robin tournament. From July 22-30, every team will play each opponent once, marking six more games for each team before the season comes to a close.
With a regular season record of 20-7, Carpet Land would have been a likely contender for tournament champion, along with JC Brager (18-6) and Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X), which is 18-7.
The beauty of a tournament is that any team can win it, and that opportunity is a welcome one for the likes of Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast), which is 10-19.
“We are approaching the tournament confident that we can beat the other teams but also aware we could lose to anyone along the way as well,” Judds Brothers head coach Kyle Parker said. “We have been focused on getting ready for the tournament all summer long.”
It truly is any team’s tournament for the taking, meaning that Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) could defend its city title after starting its season late, or Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) could make a deep run like it did last year.
For each team, this year’s city tournament is as good as it gets, and whenever bragging rights are on the line, good competition should follow.
“Anytime you can say you are the best team in Lincoln, you are placing yourself up there with the top teams in the state,” Parker said. “We are just thankful we have had the chance to go out and let these seniors compete this last summer and just want to send them out on as high of a note as we can.”
