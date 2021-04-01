DeBoer shakes off miscues, leads Class B No. 5 Beatrice to 5-4 win over No. 4 Elkhorn North

Scoring the winning run would have been a nice cherry on top, but a fielder’s choice kept DeBoer from achieving that honor. Instead, pinch-runner Elijah Mangnall scored on Hamilton’s chopper up the middle to win the game for Beatrice (5-0).

Despite the intense seventh inning, both teams' starting pitchers kept the scoring low for most of the game. DeBoer’s early errors gave Elkhorn North a 3-0 lead, but the Wolves promptly gave back all three runs in the bottom of the first after a crucial fielding error of their own.

Dominant off-speed pitches helped Beatrice senior Qwin Zabokrtsky strike out five batters in six innings of work, but the Wolves did manage nine base hits off Zabokrtsky.

“His best pitch is his change-up, and his change-up and curveball were keeping guys off-balance,” Beatrice coach Chris Belding said. “They (Elkhorn North) had about nine to 10 hits off him, and that’s the most I’ve ever seen anybody get hits off him.”

The Orangemen are now off to a perfect start, but this was the first time they’d played such a close game all season. Previous games included a 13-1 win over Auburn in the season-opener and a 10-0 shutout of Seward on Monday, so Beatrice now knows it has what it takes to win a close game.