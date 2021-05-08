Cox pitches Southwest past North Star and into state tournament — on same field 2019 season ended

FREMONT — Dylan Cox remembers 2019. His Lincoln Southwest baseball team had expectations to win the A-6 district title but lost to Lincoln Southeast in the semifinals at Novak Field in Fremont.
This year? Redemption.
Two years later, on the same field, starting pitcher Cox and his Silver Hawk teammates defeated Lincoln North Star 10-0 to win the A-6 title, clinching a berth to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.
“It feels surreal to just be back on this field and to celebrate,” Cox said.
Cox threw six shutout innings, scattering six hits and striking out nine.
“Cox just did what Cox does so well,” Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said. “I expected this from him for the last three years. That is what he does. He just shows up regardless of the game.”
The Silver Hawks went to work early. Max Petersen hit a single to left field and reached third in the first inning. Will Johnson brought him home with a single, and Brock Merkel tacked on another with a double.
North Star had a chance to cut into the deficit in the fifth when Davis Jones hit a single and Tyler Bishop reached on an error before taking second. But Petersen made a nice play on a groundball at shortstop to end the inning.
Cox then worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam to preserve Southwest's 3-0 lead in the top of the sixth.
“I got runners on but I just knew that I could trust my defense to get me out of those,” Cox said.
The Silver Hawks added seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game. Cam Newell, Ethan Morrow, Jack Shaffer and Petersen each hit RBI singles. Joon Dunsmore and Telo Arsiaga reached base on errors that brought in the final three runs.
Southwest is back in the state tournament that begins next week after missing out the past two years. The school has not won a championship in baseball, nor do they have a runner-up finish.
“These kids have earned it; they have absolutely earned it,” Vernon said. “We are excited to go make some noise.”
Petersen and Johnson each had a pair of hits and RBIs to defeat Kearney 8-3 in the semifinal. The Silver Hawks scored four runs on two errors by the Bearcats. North Star upset Class A No. 6 Archbishop Bergan 2-0 in the morning to reach the final, aided by a two-run sixth inning fueled by Caden Steiger's RBI single and an error.
The Navigators finish their season 12-15.
