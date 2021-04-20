Confidence and sliders make for good mix as Pfundt leads Southeast to triumph over No. 3 Bergan

"I haven’t learned this slider until this year," Pfundt said. "It’s just been my curveball, so it was a little weird. At first, I wanted to keep throwing my curveball, but once I got in the groove of the slider, I just kept going and it kept working."

Offense seemed easy to come by as well for the Knights. After giving up a first-inning run on two passed balls, Southeast got to Archbishop Bergan starter Hunter Mueller. Connor Wilken hit a two-run triple, and one batter later, it was Lincoln Pius X transfer Will Barrett who drove in an run with a groundout in his Southeast debut.

David Swanson had an RBI single in the second, and Nebraska recruit Max Buettenback hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Wilken added to his team-high three RBIs in the fifth with a single, and another run scored on an error.

“We got some good hitters, and we got some guys that really grind at-bats and they make it hard on the pitcher,” Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “I thought we did a really good job, left a couple of guys out there; it’s not going to be perfect in high school baseball. So, I’m extremely proud of these guys.”

The Knights will next play Omaha Westside in the Monarch Invitational on Thursday.