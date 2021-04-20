Confidence and sliders make for good mix as Pfundt leads Southeast to triumph over No. 3 Bergan

Confidence was key for Lincoln Southeast junior pitcher Connor Pfundt in his start against Class No. 3 Archbishop Bergan on Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.
Pfundt exhibited poise in 6 1/3 innings of work, surrendering only one run on two hits with six strikeouts as the Knights stormed to an impressive 7-1 win against an Archbishop Bergan team coming off a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament crown Friday.
"I think my performance kind of reflects off the team when the team has confidence in me," Pfundt said. "That gives me a lot of confidence in myself. … But overall, I just felt comfortable."
Go back a week, and Pfundt said he didn’t have as much confidence.
In his last start, April 13 against Lincoln Northeast, the junior gave up seven runs on 13 hits in a 10-7 LSE win. It was all a mental game for Pfundt, who mentioned that the Northeast game got to him, something that did not occur Tuesday.
"Against Northeast, I just kept letting it get to my head," he said. "Then today I went out there and was like, 'Nothing is getting in your head today.'"
What also helped was the effective use of a secondary off-speed pitch that turned out to be Pfundt's slider, a pitch that he didn’t learn until recently. It was the first time in two years that a breaking pitch had worked consistently.
"I haven’t learned this slider until this year," Pfundt said. "It’s just been my curveball, so it was a little weird. At first, I wanted to keep throwing my curveball, but once I got in the groove of the slider, I just kept going and it kept working."
Offense seemed easy to come by as well for the Knights. After giving up a first-inning run on two passed balls, Southeast got to Archbishop Bergan starter Hunter Mueller. Connor Wilken hit a two-run triple, and one batter later, it was Lincoln Pius X transfer Will Barrett who drove in an run with a groundout in his Southeast debut.
David Swanson had an RBI single in the second, and Nebraska recruit Max Buettenback hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Wilken added to his team-high three RBIs in the fifth with a single, and another run scored on an error.
“We got some good hitters, and we got some guys that really grind at-bats and they make it hard on the pitcher,” Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “I thought we did a really good job, left a couple of guys out there; it’s not going to be perfect in high school baseball. So, I’m extremely proud of these guys.”
The Knights will next play Omaha Westside in the Monarch Invitational on Thursday.
"We call it a 24-hour rule in our program," Jones said. "You can enjoy this all you want, but when you wake up at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning, it’s over with. This one doesn’t mean anything anymore. It’s moving on to Omaha Westside and focusing on them."