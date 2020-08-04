Comeback in Class B Legion final illustrated Hickman's determination this summer on the ball diamond

Hickman opened the tournament with wins over Auburn and Waverly before Evan Bennett powered the team into the championship game with a 3-2 win against Blair. It was Bennett’s last time on the mound in a Hickman or Norris uniform, and he made the most of it on his birthday, no less.

Bennett threw all seven innings, allowing just one run as he put together a game that was “the best I’ve ever seen him throw,” according to Hair.

Only one opponent stood between Hickman and the ultimate prize, but Ashland didn’t make things easy. Ashland took a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning of Sunday's championship game, a score that held until the top of the seventh, leaving Hickman down to its last three outs.

Even then, Hair said his group never doubted that it was going to win. Hickman dramatically scored two runs in the seventh and eventually put it away in the ninth inning, securing a sorely needed state title.

“No team that I’ve coached in a long time would have been able to come back from what they did,” Hair said. “But that senior class was determined to do everything in their power to win that title.”