Comeback in Class B Legion final illustrated Hickman's determination this summer on the ball diamond

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the spring baseball season, Hickman American Legion coach Ted Hair didn’t know what to tell his players.
For the Norris players who compose the Hickman team, 2020 was supposed to be a special season where a close-knit group of 10 seniors achieved their dream of winning a state high school title. With the spring season pulled out from underneath it, Hickman hoped and waited for its chance during the summer.
With no American Legion-sanctioned state tournament to close the summer, Lincoln’s teams came together for a city tournament, as did the Omaha metro teams. That left Hickman and a group of other Class B teams to organize their own tournament, which even by 2020 standards, didn’t quite go according to plan.
With Beatrice putting down turf on its field, Hickman stepped up as a potential host. But when 5 inches of rain flooded the field, Plattsmouth became the next-best option. Plattsmouth soon pulled out of the tournament after a positive COVID-19 test in its weight room, and the tournament settled in Bennington.
Even after all the moving around, one thing was clear when the teams eventually took the field — this was their state tournament, and they were there to play.
“Not just for our team, but for every senior that got to play in the tournament, it meant something to them, and you could tell,” Hair said.
Hickman opened the tournament with wins over Auburn and Waverly before Evan Bennett powered the team into the championship game with a 3-2 win against Blair. It was Bennett’s last time on the mound in a Hickman or Norris uniform, and he made the most of it on his birthday, no less.
Bennett threw all seven innings, allowing just one run as he put together a game that was “the best I’ve ever seen him throw,” according to Hair.
Only one opponent stood between Hickman and the ultimate prize, but Ashland didn’t make things easy. Ashland took a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning of Sunday's championship game, a score that held until the top of the seventh, leaving Hickman down to its last three outs.
Even then, Hair said his group never doubted that it was going to win. Hickman dramatically scored two runs in the seventh and eventually put it away in the ninth inning, securing a sorely needed state title.
“No team that I’ve coached in a long time would have been able to come back from what they did,” Hair said. “But that senior class was determined to do everything in their power to win that title.”
While its spring season never arrived, and its eventual summer glory won’t go down as an official American Legion season, that didn’t make victory any less sweet for Hickman. For Hair, the best part was seeing his group of seniors, which stuck together through thick and thin, celebrate the feeling of going out on top.
“They were more determined than I’ve ever seen a team in my coaching career,” Hair said.
