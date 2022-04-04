Combined no-hitter, No. 10 ranking show how far Lincoln Christian has come in program's second season of varsity baseball

The Lincoln Christian Crusaders are only 10 games into their 2022 season, and it’s already the winningest year in school history.

Admittedly, the Crusaders haven’t been playing varsity baseball for very long — their 2021 campaign was the school’s first — but this year’s team just has something special about it. After going 7-8 in its first varsity season last year, Lincoln Christian checks in at No. 10 in this week’s Class B ratings thanks to a 9-1 start to the season.

To make matters even better, the Crusaders are getting it done with young players leading the charge. There are only three seniors on this year’s team, and much of the roster was also part of a runner-up finish at the Class C junior American Legion state tournament in the summer. No matter if they got varsity at-bats last year or not, Lincoln Christian’s players are at an entirely new level in 2022.

“It kind of started two-and-a-half years ago when we had a really good fall league season, and a lot of these kids were playing on that team,” Lincoln Christian coach Jason Bingham said. “They figured out how to win, how to grind out games and how to do the little things, so that’s just kind of what we’ve done so far.”

The Crusaders’ 7-0 start even included victories over Class A opponents Omaha South and Lincoln High, before Omaha Roncalli dealt Lincoln Christian a 7-2 loss on Friday. The Crusaders were hardly deterred by that first defeat and bounced back with a pair of dominant victories over Maxwell-St. Pat’s on Monday, 6-2 and 9-0.

Bingham has seen several impressive pitching performances from his talented group of starters this season, but none was better than junior Andrew Johnson’s winning effort in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Johnson recorded 11 strikeouts without allowing a single baserunner in six innings of work, while sophomore Jake Watson struck out the side in the seventh inning to secure a combined no-hitter.

“We’ve got a great group of guys who have been playing together for a while, so we have such good chemistry because we’re all great friends,” Johnson said. “We’re just out there having fun, talking with each other and playing the game we love. It was definitely a good time today.”

Ethan Sayer, Blake Boerger and Andrew Clough all have posted at least 10 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched this season, so the Crusaders certainly have a talented bunch of pitchers. At the plate, Tysen Workman leads the way with a .424 batting average, while Watson, Boerger and Sayer have all driven in eight or more runs so far this season.

For Bingham, the initial challenge in starting up a varsity program was getting his players to simply believe they were good enough to win baseball games. That’s hardly a problem with this year’s group anymore — they’re a confident bunch.

That fearless attitude will serve them well in a series of tough games coming up in April, such as matchups against No. 4 Bennington, No. 6 Omaha Gross and No. 8 Central City/Fullerton/Centura later in the month. Their first top-10 matchup of the season is right on the doorstep, though, when No. 7 Elkhorn North comes to town on Tuesday.

“We like playing good competition, and Elkhorn North is going to be really tough,” Bingham said. “We’ve got a great group of kids, and we’ve definitely got a shot every time we go out there.”

