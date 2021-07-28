Columbus standout pitcher commits to Coastal Carolina

One of the top high school pitchers in the state is heading to one of the best baseball programs on the East Coast.

Columbus left-handed pitcher Tadan Bell announced his commitment to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

Bell emerged as one of the state's top arms in Class A last spring. He was 5-2 with a 3.50 earned-run average over 10 appearances. He struck out 78 over 52 innings, including games of 14 and 13 strikeouts against Archbishop Bergan and Lincoln North Star, respectively.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder received second-team Super-State honors.

Coastal Carolina won a College World Series championship in 2016 and has reached the NCAA Tournament seven times since 2010.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0