WAHOO — Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball will be no more next season. All the Warriors’ players and coaches knew that coming into the 2023 season.

This spring the message between them has been to enjoy this year while it lasts. It has translated to a 20-3 record for the Class B No. 3 Warriors and one that made some history.

Wahoo came from behind to defeat Waverly 3-2 on Friday at Sam Crawford Field. It will be the co-op’s first state tournament appearance since 2016.

In what he said was the biggest game of his career, Ryan Bokelmann was just trying to keep Wahoo/BN/LL’s success going. He twirled a gem on the mound, allowing two runs in five-plus innings.

“I think we really focused on just being together for one last year, and I think that brought us together even more,” Bokelmann said. “We just love each other. We all come to work every day for this.”

He had the backing from the offense from the jump.

Bokelmann pitched around a leadoff walk in the top of the first and Connor Booth ignited Wahoo/BN/LL in the bottom half of the frame with a home run to center field.

It was the sophomore’s fourth home run of the season, one that sparked joy in the packed Wahoo stadium.

“It was pretty cool to see everyone in the stadium and starting off the game that way was pretty nice,” Booth said. “It was just all adrenaline. Blood was flowing, heart was beating, but I tried to keep calm and do what I do best.”

Garrett Rine blasted a home run of his own in the sixth inning to give Waverly, the state runner-up last season, a 2-1 lead.

Coach Kyle Weyers said there was no pressure in the dugout with his team down a run and potentially six outs left in the season. A lot of that stemmed from the previous 19 wins and past experience.

“They are so confident that the nerves don’t get to them at this point,” Weyers said. “We have such a good group, an experienced group. A lot of these guys have played varsity baseball before, which helped.”

The bats, which had been cold for most of the evening for Wahoo/BN/LL, came alive in the sixth.

Eli Johnston swatted an RBI single to knot the game at 2-2. Then Booth delivered just two batters later with a base hit into left field for a 3-2 lead.

Most of the adrenaline from earlier in the game had subsided, but Booth still found a way to calm himself for the biggest knock of the game.

“I was just trying to have a quality at-bat there,” he said. “I knew on 3-2 he was throwing me the slider, so I just stepped up in the box and just poked it into left field.”

The state tournament stage will be new to Wahoo/BN/LL, with none of the players on the team having played in one before. But the team spent a lot of the offseason building up for a run like this and has pulled out plenty of close games this spring.

“They deserve this,’ Weyers said. “They put so much work in the offseason and this season that they deserve it. They just have a knack for finding a way to win baseball games and that is what they have done all year. Hopefully, it continues.”