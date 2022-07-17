Clementi's gem leads Carpet Land to 1-0 win over Union Bank, state tournament berth

The Carpet Land (Lincoln East) legion baseball team has a new-look roster compared to its spring version, but both teams will end their season in the same place — at the state tournament.

A first-inning RBI triple from Ryan Clementi was all the scoring he needed as the senior combined with Carter Mick for a complete-game shutout in Carpet Land’s 1-0 win over Union Bank (Pius X) in the A-5 district tournament at Hartog Field on Sunday.

No player made a bigger contribution for Carpet Land (27-8) than Clementi, who struck out eight batters and went 2-for-3 at the plate with the game’s only RBI. Clementi is one of the only carryovers for Carpet Land who also made the state tournament with the varsity team in the spring, and it was a fitting performance from the veteran pitcher.

“I definitely didn’t think that was going to be our only run,” Clementi said. “I didn’t feel my greatest today, but sometimes you just have to go out there and pitch even when you don’t have your best stuff.”

However, three of the biggest plays of the night came from the Carpet Land defense. Union Bank (33-9) drew a pair of walks from Clementi to load the bases in the top of the first inning, and grabbing an instant lead could have changed the game entirely. Instead, shortstop Harrison Biester turned a difficult double play to get Carpet Land out of the inning.

“They made some incredible plays behind Ryan,” Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik said. “Harrison hasn’t played a lot of shortstop, but he’s athletic and his desire to be great is really high."

Catcher Garrett Springer provided another big moment in the sixth inning when Union Bank was threatening with runners in scoring position. Springer gunned down a Union Bank runner who was attempting to steal third base, ending the scoring threat for the inning.

And the best of all three was from right fielder Alex Wilhelm, who sprinted to track down a fly ball and threw a laser from the outfield to deny a sacrifice fly opportunity in the top of the seventh.

“I didn’t think Alex had any chance to get to that ball off the bat, but he caught it and threw a strike; that was a really big play from a kid who played JV baseball this spring,” Lanik said.

Union Bank pitcher Reese Kortum also turned in a strong performance on the mound as he allowed just five hits in six innings of work. Sam Ojeda also went the distance for Union Bank in a win over Pinnacle Bank on Saturday, so Union Bank will have a fresh bullpen for the final two days of the tournament.

Union Bank and Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) will play an elimination game on Monday at 7 p.m., and the winner of that game will also secure a spot in the state tournament.

Carpet Land can now turn its attention to the Tuesday district championship, and to the state tournament next week. For Clementi, who played a big part on both the spring and summer teams, another week with his teammates sounds just fine.

“I want to thank my catcher, Garrett, because he steals a lot of strikes for me,” Clementi said. “State’s fun, the atmosphere’s great and I’ll look forward to it.”