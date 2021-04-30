Class B district baseball pairings and schedules

A look at next week's single-elimination games across the state. Six district winners and two wild cards will advance to state.

DISTRICTS

B-1 at Hastings: Thursday--Omaha Concordia/BT/OC vs. Fort Calhoun, noon; Plattsmouth vs. Auburn, 2:30 p.m.; Wayne vs. DC West, 5 p.m.; May 7--Hastings vs. Omaha Concordia/BT/OC-Fort Calhoun winner, 2:30 p.m.; Plattsmouth/Auburn winner vs. Wayne/DC West winner, 5 p.m.; May 8--Final, TBA.

B-2 at Hickman: Thursday--Platte Valley vs. GACC-SS-WPB, noon; Elkhorn North vs. Maxwell, 3 p.m.; Mount Michael vs. Twin River, 6 p.m.; May 7--Norris vs. Platte Valley/GACC-SS-WPB winner, 6 p.m.; Elkhorn North/Maxwell winner vs. Mount Michael/Twin River winner, 3 p.m.; May 8--Final, TBA.

B-3 at Elkhorn: Thursday--Branched Oak vs. Fairbury, 5 p.m.; Omaha Roncalli vs. Crete, 7:30 p.m.; May 7--Elkhorn vs. Branched Oak/Fairbury winner, 5 p.m.; Waverly vs. Omaha Roncalli/Crete winner, 7:30 p.m.; May 8--Final, TBA.