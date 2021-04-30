Class B district baseball pairings and schedules

A look at next week's single-elimination games across the state. Six district winners and two wild cards will advance to state.
DISTRICTS
B-1 at Hastings: Thursday--Omaha Concordia/BT/OC vs. Fort Calhoun, noon; Plattsmouth vs. Auburn, 2:30 p.m.; Wayne vs. DC West, 5 p.m.; May 7--Hastings vs. Omaha Concordia/BT/OC-Fort Calhoun winner, 2:30 p.m.; Plattsmouth/Auburn winner vs. Wayne/DC West winner, 5 p.m.; May 8--Final, TBA.
B-2 at Hickman: Thursday--Platte Valley vs. GACC-SS-WPB, noon; Elkhorn North vs. Maxwell, 3 p.m.; Mount Michael vs. Twin River, 6 p.m.; May 7--Norris vs. Platte Valley/GACC-SS-WPB winner, 6 p.m.; Elkhorn North/Maxwell winner vs. Mount Michael/Twin River winner, 3 p.m.; May 8--Final, TBA.
B-3 at Elkhorn: Thursday--Branched Oak vs. Fairbury, 5 p.m.; Omaha Roncalli vs. Crete, 7:30 p.m.; May 7--Elkhorn vs. Branched Oak/Fairbury winner, 5 p.m.; Waverly vs. Omaha Roncalli/Crete winner, 7:30 p.m.; May 8--Final, TBA.
B-4 at Omaha Skutt: Thursday--Wahoo/BN/LL vs. Thurston-Cuming County, 5 p.m.; Adams Central vs. Falls City, 7:30 p.m.; May 7--Omaha Skutt vs. Wahoo/BN/LL-Thurston Cuming County winner, 5 p.m.; Bennington vs. Adams Central/Falls City winner, 7:30 p.m.; May 8--Final, TBA.
B-5 at Beatrice: Thursday--St. Paul vs. Nebraska City, 4 p.m.; Lincoln Christian vs. Arlington, 6 p.m.; May 7--Beatrice vs. St. Paul/Nebraska City winner, 7 p.m.; Ralston vs. Lincoln Christian/Arlington winner, 5 p.m.; May 8--Final, TBA.
B-6 at Central City: Thursday--Omaha Gross vs. South Sioux City, 1 p.m.; Blair vs. Platteview, 4 p.m.; May 7--Central City/Fullerton/Centura vs. Omaha Gross/South Sioux City winner, 4 p.m.; Seward vs. Blair/Platteview winner, 1 p.m.; May 8--Final, TBA.