Class B baseball: Waverly's dream run continues with 9-3 win over Elkhorn North

OMAHA — The No. 8 seed is now the last undefeated team standing in the Class B state baseball tournament.

The Waverly Vikings came into the state tournament on a roll, and have now managed to get past three of the best teams in the state. The Vikings secured their spot in the Class B championship game with a 9-3 win over No. 4 Elkhorn North at Tal Anderson Field on Tuesday.

Waverly (16-13) has now beaten the three highest-ranked teams in the Class B field — No. 1 Omaha Skutt, No. 3 Norris and No. 4 Elkhorn North (21-11). And to get it done for the third time at state, Waverly needed the same brand of hard-nosed baseball it had shown in the other two games.

The Vikings put together a five-run inning on the bottom of the second without hitting a ball into the outfield. Waverly scored on a bunt single, throwing error and two wild pitches as it knocked Elkhorn North starting pitcher Ryan Harrahill out of the game.

Waverly extended its lead to 8-1 in the fourth inning when a pair of runs scored on a fielding error and another came around on a sacrifice fly. The Vikings also needed a big start from junior pitcher James Van Cleave, and he brought it.

Van Cleave allowed just two runs and struck out six batters in 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win. Now, Waverly will return to state tournament action on Wednesday knowing its spot in the state championship game is secured.

Elkhorn North will need to win an elimination game on Wednesday to keep its season alive.

