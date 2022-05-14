Class B baseball: Waverly overcomes missed chances in 5-4 comeback win over Norris

PAPILLION — Missed opportunities don't bode well at the state baseball tournament.

And for Waverly on Saturday, the missed chances were adding up. The Vikings' first three base hits ended in the runners being thrown out, and even a prime bases-loaded opportunity ended with just a single run.

That contributed to a 4-1 deficit heading into the seventh inning, where things finally started to fall for the Vikings. A potentially game-tying RBI double from Drew Miller bounced over the right-field fence for a ground-rule double to keep the tying run at third base with two outs, but Riley Marsh came up clutch.

Marsh roped a two-RBI triple to deep right field to send Waverly to a 5-4 upset win over No. 3 Norris at Werner Park.

The only RBI hits of the game for Norris (21-6) came from Landon Meyer in the fourth inning and Kale Consbruck during the Titans' three-run fifth inning. Norris scored its other runs on RBI walks.

Waverly (14-13) outhit Norris 12-5 and got a solid starting pitching performance form Nash Peterson. Viking ace Payton Engel came in to record the final two outs that put the game away.

Now, No. 8 seed Waverly advances to play the winner of Central City/Fullerton/Centura-Beatrice, while top-seeded Norris will have to fight its way out of the loser's bracket.

