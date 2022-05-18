Class B baseball: Mistake-prone Waverly falls to Omaha Skutt; sets up winner-take-all game Friday

PAPILLION — A mistake-filled game Wednesday ended Waverly’s undefeated run through the Class B state tournament.

The Vikings had four errors in a 7-5 loss to No. 1 Omaha Skutt at Fricke Field in Papillion.

“There’s no excuses,” Viking coach Luke Tewes said. “We came out and made a few mistakes, and that was the difference in the ballgame. That’s what it was.”

The mistakes piled up early and Skutt, which was facing elimination, made them pay.

Three errors in the second inning allowed the SkyHawks to score four unearned runs to take the lead.

Joe Connolly tripled to bring in knock in a pair. Connolly finished with a double in the sixth before scoring on a wild pitch.

“Skutt is a really good team, and they play that brand of baseball every game,” Tewes said. “You can’t make mistakes against those kinds of teams. They are really well coached.

“They are going to play that way whether they are playing today or whether they play in the first round of the tournament. That’s just kind of a team that they are.”

Waverly scored three runs to come back in the third, but never got closer than that.

Wyatt Fanning tripled to score a pair of runs in the seventh inning to cut the lead down to two before a strikeout ended the game.

The Vikings had eight hits in the game and runners on in six of the seven innings. But runs became a hot commodity when they needed them most.

“I thought we did a good job of climbing out of the hole,” Tewes said. “We were getting chances to score, so our guys were fighting all game. We just had a couple of opportunities where we didn’t come up with a big hit when we needed it. We played them pretty tough.”

Waverly still has a chance to finish off its Cinderella run. A win Tuesday had already booked their spot in the final. But now the Vikings will play in a winner-take-all game on Friday.

Tewes knows his team will be ready for that.

“If you can’t do that, if you aren’t ready for it, you can’t play baseball,” Tewes said.

