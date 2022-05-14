Class B baseball: Waverly ‘can’t get any more confident’ after rallying for 5-4 upset win over top-seed Norris

PAPILLION — Forget about the physical attributes like speed, power and arm strength for a second — sometimes the state baseball tournament can come down to the mental characteristics.

In terms of belief, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more confident team than Waverly right now.

Even after squandering several key chances, including a bases-loaded situation in the sixth inning, the Vikings still believed as they came up to the plate trailing Norris 4-1 in the seventh inning.

With the help of some clutch extra-base hits from Drew Miller and Riley Marsh, Waverly plated four runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Marsh’s two-RBI triple to deep right field led Waverly to a 5-4 upset win over No. 3 Norris in the opening round of the Class B state baseball tournament Saturday at Werner Park.

Waverly (14-13) probably should have tied the game one batter prior to Marsh’s game-winning hit, but Miller’s deep drive bounced over the outfield fence for a ground-rule double.

“I’m not going to lie, I was hoping that runner would have scored and tied it up so the pressure wasn’t on me,” Marsh said.

With runners on second and third base, two outs on the scoreboard and a one-run deficit to overcome, Marsh came to the plate. Pressure or no pressure, Marsh’s swing was pure — and his clutch hit set off some epic celebrations in the Waverly dugout.

Waverly’s huge comeback win follows a stellar district run that saw the Vikings secure their spot in the state tournament with a hard-fought win over No. 1 Omaha Skutt. Now, their win marks the second season in a row the No. 8 seed upset the No. 1 seed in the Class B tournament.

“Our team’s riding confidence right now,” Waverly coach Luke Tewes said. “Coming out here and beating another No. 1 team like this where we just fought, battled and showed guts — you can’t get any more confident than this.”

While Norris (20-7) will be left stunned by the comeback win, the Titans were aided by several missed opportunities for Waverly early on. The Vikings' first three base hits ended in the runners being thrown out, and even a prime bases-loaded opportunity in the sixth inning ended with just a single run.

Meanwhile, Norris got RBI hits from Landon Meyer in the fourth inning and Kale Consbruck during a three-run fifth inning. Norris scored its other runs on RBI walks as Waverly outhit Norris 12-5 overall.

With Norris ace Meyer on the mound, Waverly needed a solid starting pitching performance from Nash Peterson, which it got. Peterson lasted 4 2/3 innings before turning the ball over to Brennan Miller and Payton Engel for the final 2-plus innings. Neither relief pitcher allowed a hit, something which allowed Waverly to go on its late comeback.

“What you want out of your starters in these postseason games is to just give us a chance, and Nash did that,” Tewes said.

Waverly advances to play the winner of Central City/Fullerton/Centura-Beatrice at 4 p.m. on Monday, while Norris falls into the loser’s bracket.

After starting its postseason journey with a record of 10-13 before the district tournament, it’s clear Waverly is enjoying every moment of this ride.

“No one thought we were going to be here, so that just makes it even better for us,” Marsh said.

