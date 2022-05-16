Class B baseball: Playing with 'nothing to lose,' 8th-seeded Waverly blanks Beatrice; Elkhorn North wins in dramatic fashion

Prep Extra Podcast: Our picks for state champions this spring Welcome to Episode 30 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

OMAHA — The lowest-seeded team in the Class B state baseball tournament kept rolling Monday, putting away the defending state champion.

Waverly got a strong start from Payton Engel, who pitched the Vikings to a 10-0 victory over Beatrice at Tal Anderson Field. The win boosted Waverly to 15-13 and lifted coach Luke Tewes' squad into a 4 p.m. game Tuesday.

The Orangemen (18-5) fall into a 7 p.m. loser's bracket game Tuesday at Millard North against Omaha Skutt.

Engel scattered six hits in the complete-game shutout that ended in the fifth inning because of the 10-run mercy rule. He struck out three and walked none while throwing 56 pitches.

"We were super confident coming in," Tewes said. "Any time Payton starts for us, we feel like we have a good chance."

Engel, a Missouri Southern pledge, said the team has a positive attitude.

"We know we're the lowest seed in the tournament," he said. "We feel like we have nothing to lose."

Waverly could learn a lesson from the team it defeated Monday. Beatrice won state last year as the No. 8 seed, but the Orangemen fell behind early and could do little against Engel.

Third baseman Drew Miller led the Vikings' attack with four RBIs. He had a two-run double in the first inning as Waverly grabbed a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

"We knew they were a good team," he said. "But we're just staying confident and doing our thing."

Miller, Engel and Kaden Harris each had RBIs in the second inning as the lead grew to 5-0. Two more runs scored in the third on a sacrifice fly by Garrett Rine and an RBI single by Levi Powell.

The Vikings scored once in the fourth and finished off the win in the fifth, scoring on a wild pitch and a walk-off RBI single by Harris.

"We didn't let up, and I really liked to see that," Tewes said. "We kept at it each inning."

Waverly also was strong defensively, turning a pair of double plays.

"We've really come together," Engel said. "We're playing as one and taking care of business."

Elkhorn North 12, Elkhorn 8, 10 inn.: This first state baseball tournament appearance by Elkhorn North is proving to be something special.

The Wolves squandered an eight-run lead but rallied for a 12-8, 10-inning win over Elkhorn on Monday night at the Class B tourney at UNO's Tal Anderson Field. Elkhorn North moves on to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Tuesday against Waverly.

The Antlers will play Central City in a 4 p.m. losers bracket game Tuesday at Millard North.

The Wolves won their first tournament game Saturday with an 11-0 victory over Omaha Gross. But there was much more drama Monday night before the victory was secured in extra innings.

With the game tied 8-8 in the 10th, the Wolves scored four to finally put away the stubborn Antlers. An RBI single by Carson Ripley put Elkhorn North on top and the Wolves added three more — RBIs by Chris Thiessen and Nathan Cunningham and a run-producing infield error.

Freshman reliever Sam Huff, who entered the game in the fifth inning, walked the leadoff batter in the 10th and was replaced by Kyler Hanson. He retired the next three to nail down the victory.

The game seemed all but over when Jett Grossart clubbed a three-run homer to give Elkhorn North an 8-0 lead in the fifth inning. But the Antlers fought back, starting with a run in the bottom of the inning.

Elkhorn then erupted for seven in the sixth to get it tied. Ben Reynolds had a two-run single in the inning while four other players — Chase Smith, Cooper Fedde, K.J. Schenck and Jackson Carle — had RBIs.

The score remained 8-8, though the Antlers threatened in the ninth. Elkhorn had runners at first and second with none out but Huff escaped the jam with the help of a double play.

The Wolves had built their lead in the middle innings. They scored one in the third, three in the fourth — two on Grossart's single — and three in the fifth on Grossart's homer.

