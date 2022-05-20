Class B baseball: Nowaczyk’s ‘unbelievable’ pitching performance secures Elkhorn North’s first state title

OMAHA — It didn’t take long for Elkhorn North to achieve the pinnacle of high school baseball.

In just their second season as a varsity program, the Elkhorn North Wolves had all the talent needed to make a run at the state tournament.

But, first, they had to believe they could do it. That belief built up gradually over the course of the regular season, but it wasn’t until an 11-0 win over Omaha Gross in the opening round of the state tournament that the Wolves might have realized something — they could really win it all.

On Friday at Tal Anderson Field, that confidence was on full display.

Starting pitcher Colin Nowaczyk struck out 10 batters and allowed just two hits as his complete-game effort led No. 4 Elkhorn North to a 2-0 win over Waverly for the program’s first state title.

“We played the toughest schedule in Class B, and that absolutely set us up to come through the losers’ bracket,” Elkhorn North coach Anthony Dunn said. “We told our guys all year that we were built for this.”

The recipe at the state tournament was pretty much the same it’s been all year for Elkhorn North (24-11) — a steady dose of Nowaczyk and Ryan Harrahill. Earlier Thursday, Harrahill shut down Omaha Skutt in a 6-0 shutout that was his third start of the state tournament. Add in six scoreless innings in an elimination win over Central City to the two shutouts on Friday, and that makes 20 consecutive scoreless innings for the Wolves to end their season.

“Pitching is our big thing, it really keeps us in games and our bats have been hot through the district tournament,” Nowaczyk said.

With Waverly’s (16-15) Payton Engel also turning in a strong performance, Elkhorn North’s eight base hits compared to two for the Vikings loomed large. The Wolves scratched across their first run of the game on a Chris Thiessen sacrifice fly in the third inning, while Nowaczyk’s pinch runner scored on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning for a key insurance run.

He might have gone 3-for-4 at the plate, but it’ll be Nowaczyk’s pitching dominance that Elkhorn North fans remember from the Class B title game.

“Colin was electric,” Dunn said. “He was just dialed in and you could tell in his body language and demeanor that he had intent with his pitches. A two-hit shutout against those guys? Unbelievable.”

With Nowaczyk cruising for most of the contest, the Class B final lacked some of the drama of yesterday’s Class A championship. That is, with the exception of the final out.

A foul popup sent Harrahill running full steam into the first-base dugout, where he miraculously came down with the ball in his glove while going head over heels.

“I was thinking that the fence was somewhere over there, but it’s such a low fence I didn’t feel anything so I just stuck my glove out,” Harrahill said. “I had so much adrenaline that it didn’t matter; I busted my lip a little bit but it’s all fine.”

The state title also caps a pretty good 48 hours at Elkhorn North — the girls track and field team won a state title on Thursday, the girls tennis team won a championship earlier on Friday and the baseball team completed the trifecta hours later.

It’s the first state title for a boys team at Elkhorn North, and it took a lot for the Wolves to get here.

From 11-14 in 2021 to state champions in 2022, the Wolves’ dramatic turnaround comes down to one thing — belief.

“Last year we had a losing season and this year we won state,” Harrahill said. “It’s incredible.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

