Class B baseball: Jensen's homer sets tone as Kernels knock out No. 2 Norris

Kale Jensen's two-run homer in the first inning ignited No. 5 Central City/Fullerton/Centura to a 7-4 victory against No. 2 Norris in a Class B state baseball elimination game Monday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

Kellen Fries drove in three runs for the Kernels (21-3), including two on a base knock in the top of the sixth inning that cushioned the lead to 7-2.

Carter Noakes pitched six-plus innings. He struck out four and worked around four hits and five walks. Blake Jensen and Bosten Caspersen combined to record the final two outs in relief.

Landon Meyer had three hits, including a home run for Norris (20-8).

Check back later for updates to this story

 

