Class B baseball: Jensen's homer helps Central City knock out Norris; Omaha Skutt stays alive

Kale Jensen's two-run homer in the first inning ignited No. 5 Central City/Fullerton/Centura to a 7-4 victory against No. 2 Norris in a Class B state baseball elimination game Monday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

Kellen Fries drove in three runs for the Kernels (21-3), including two on a base knock in the top of the sixth inning that cushioned the lead to 7-2.

Carter Noakes pitched six-plus innings. He struck out four and worked around four hits and five walks. Blake Jensen and Bosten Caspersen combined to record the final two outs in relief.

Landon Meyer had three hits, including a home run for Norris (20-8).

Omaha Skutt 10, Omaha Gross 5: In the other Class B elimination game Monday at Tal Anderson Field, the No. 1 SkyHawks bounced back to remain in tournament contention.

Omaha Skutt (19-7) blitzed its city rival for seven runs in the first three innings, including a three-run first aided by RBI hits from Maccoy Holtam and Cade Christensen.

Holtam finished 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs.

No. 9 Gross tagged Quinn DeNourie for five runs (four earned) in 5 1/3 innings, but DeNourie was able to avoid the big inning, escaping with a runner in scoring position in the first and second frames.

Skutt advances to play either Beatrice or Waverly on Tuesday.

Gross ends its season 18-9.

