Class B baseball: Inside Waverly's 'pretty special' (and improbable) run to the state title game

OMAHA — Just one month ago, Waverly was 5-8 after losing in the first round of the EMC Tournament. The postseason felt far away.

After needing a major upset just to secure their spot in the Class B baseball state tournament, the Vikings are now the last unbeaten team left. Waverly secured its spot in the Class B championship game with a 9-3 win over No. 4 Elkhorn North on Tuesday at Tal Anderson Field.

Waverly (16-13) has now beaten the three highest-ranked teams in the Class B field — No. 1 Omaha Skutt, No. 3 Norris and No. 4 Elkhorn North (21-11) in its last three games. The Vikings have won six games in a row and now have a chance to play for the first state title in school history.

“It’s amazing that this group has come together like it has; I can’t describe the feeling it gives all of us,” Waverly coach Luke Tewes said. “This team has been a through a lot, we’ve battled and we’ve fought, so for them to come together like this is pretty special.”

To get it done for the third time at state, Waverly needed the same brand of hard-nosed baseball it had shown in its two previous wins.

The Vikings put together a five-run inning in the bottom of the second without hitting a ball into the outfield. Waverly scored on a bunt single, throwing error and two wild pitches as it knocked Elkhorn North starting pitcher Ryan Harrahill out of the game. Extra-base hits have been at a premium for Waverly — Drew Miller and Levi Powell each provided a double in the win — but the Vikings don’t always need them to score.

“That’s how our team scores and that’s how we’ve been winning games all season,” Tewes said. “We do that and it puts pressure on the defense; we played to our strengths and good things happened for us.”

While Elkhorn North recalled Harrahill for a second start after he opened the tournament for the Wolves, Waverly employed a different strategy. Nash Peterson and Payton Engel had started the Vikings’ last two games, so next up in the pitching rotation was junior James Van Cleave.

After a season-best six innings of work and 10 strikeouts against Blair in late March, Van Cleave hadn’t thrown more than 65 pitches in a game since.

With his team needing a big performance from him, Van Cleave tossed 84 pitches in 5 1/3 innings of work that included six strikeouts and only two hits allowed.

“It’s just a huge game to win; we battled all the way through districts and we all knew we could be here, so it means a lot to us,” Van Cleave said.

As the last unbeaten team in the Class B tournament, Waverly is guaranteed a spot in Friday’s championship game. The Vikings will return to action Wednesday with the chance to eliminate another one of their title challengers, with a win meaning that the team coming out of the losers bracket would need to beat Waverly twice to earn the state title.

“We can bring some guys back to pitch that are good arms, so that’s what we’ll plan on doing at some point,” Tewes said. “We’re in a really good position right now.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

