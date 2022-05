OMAHA — Waverly defeated Beatrice 10-0 on Monday to remain unbeaten at the Class B state baseball tournament at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

Payton Engel scattered six hits to lift the Vikings, the No. 8 seed in the eight-team tournament. Waverly will play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at UNO.

The Orangemen, the defending state champions, fall into a loser's bracket game Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Millard North.

