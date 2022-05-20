Class B baseball: Elkhorn North tops Waverly 2-0 to win program’s first-ever state title

OMAHA — It didn’t take long for Elkhorn North to achieve the pinnacle of high school baseball.

In just their second season as a varsity program, the Elkhorn North Wolves are also state champions.

No. 4 Elkhorn North secured a Class B state title by winning a low-scoring 2-0 pitcher’s duel over Waverly at Tal Anderson Field on Friday.

Colin Nowaczyk was certainly the standout performer for Elkhorn North (24-11) as he went 3-for-4 from the plate with a run scored, while also picking up the complete-game win with 10 strikeouts.

Waverly’s (16-15) Payton Engel also turned in a strong performance, but Elkhorn North managed eight base hits compared to just three for Waverly. The Wolves scratched across their first run of the game on a Chris Thiessen sacrifice fly in the third inning, while Nowaczyk’s pinch runner scored on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning for a key insurance run.

Check back for photos and updates to this story

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.