Class B baseball: Elkhorn North defeats Omaha Skutt 6-0, advances to title game against Waverly

OMAHA — A first-time state champion will be crowned in Class B baseball Friday night.

Second-year varsity program Elkhorn North secured its spot in the title game with a 6-0 win over No. 1 Omaha Skutt at Tal Anderson Field on Friday. 

That sets up the No. 4 Wolves (23-11) for a championship clash against Waverly, another program that has not won a Class B baseball state title.

Elkhorn North rolled past Omaha Skutt (21-8) with a stellar outing from starting pitcher Ryan Harrahill, who struck out seven batters in five-plus innings of work. The Wolves also provided the necessary scoring with a pair of runs in the second inning and a four-run fifth inning that included a two-run double from Easton Mains.

Waverly and Elkhorn North will play at 7 p.m. for the Class B state title.

