Class B baseball: Central City/Fullerton/Centura rallies in fifth to knock off Elkhorn

A five-run fifth inning lifted Central City/Fullerton/Centura to an 8-2 win against Elkhorn in a Class B state baseball tournament elimination game Tuesday at Millard North High School.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, No. 5 Central City's Kale Jensen hit a game-tying double. Then the Kernels scored on a walk, a wild pitch and a two-RBI double from Ax Gragg.

Bosten Caspersen threw 5 1/3 strong innings for Central City, allowing two runs. Relievers Jakob Ruhl and Ashton Gragg teamed up to close the door on Elkhorn, which finished its season at 16-15.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

