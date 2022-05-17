Class B baseball: Central City/Fullerton/Centura rallies in fifth to knock off Elkhorn

A five-run fifth inning lifted Central City/Fullerton/Centura to an 8-2 win against Elkhorn in a Class B state baseball tournament elimination game Tuesday at Millard North High School.
Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, No. 5 Central City's Kale Jensen hit a game-tying double. Then the Kernels scored on a walk, a wild pitch and a two-RBI double from Ax Gragg.
Bosten Caspersen threw 5 1/3 strong innings for Central City, allowing two runs. Relievers Jakob Ruhl and Ashton Gragg teamed up to close the door on Elkhorn, which finished its season at 16-15.
