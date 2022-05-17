Class B baseball: Cass' walk-off single helps Omaha Skutt turn away Beatrice

Mason Cass' walk-off single sent Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt past No. 6 Beatrice 8-7 in a state baseball elimination game Tuesday at Millard North High School.

The defending champion Orangemen are out, but they didn't go quietly.

Trailing 7-4 in the seventh inning, Beatrice scored three runs to even the score. Tucker Timmerman's two-run shot have the Orangemen life, and Austin Burroughs followed up with a game-tying sacrifice fly.

But the SkyHawks didn't roll over. Brady Rempel led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and advanced to third on Dylan Brisbois' hit. After an intentional walk to load the base, Kass hit the game-winner back up the middle.

Beatrice bows out at 18-6. Skutt (20-7) will play another elimination game Wednesday.

Central City/Fulleton/Centura 8, Elkhorn 2: A five-run fifth inning lifted Central City/Fullerton/Centura to victory in the other Class B elimination game.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, No. 5 Central City's Kale Jensen hit a game-tying double. Then the Kernels scored on a walk, a wild pitch and a two-RBI double from Ax Gragg.

Bosten Caspersen threw 5 1/3 strong innings for Central City, allowing two runs. Relievers Jakob Ruhl and Ashton Gragg teamed up to close the door on Elkhorn, which finished its season at 16-15.

