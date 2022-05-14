Class B baseball: Beatrice dominates in 8-1 win over Central City/Fullerton/Centura — plus other highlights

PAPILLION — The Beatrice Orangemen might be sad to hear they can't play the remainder of their state tournament games at Werner Park.

Beatrice captured a Class B state championship at Werner Park last May, and it continued its winning ways during an opening-round contest on the same field on Saturday. The No. 6 Orangemen jumped in front of No. 5 Central City/Fullerton/Centura in the top of the first inning and never looked back during a dominant 8-1 win.

Beatrice (18-4) was helped by a pair of Central City (20-3) errors in the first inning before Austin Burroughs delivered a two-RBI double. The senior third basemen hit another RBI double in the third inning to finish with two runs driven in, while Adam DeBoer and Caleb Jobman each had two-RBI games.

From top to bottom in the order, it was a stellar offensive day for the Orangemen as they outhit Central City 12-4. The best performances might have come from Max Reis, who went 3-for-3 and walked twice, along with Deegan Nelson’s 3-for-3 performance that also included a walk. The duo combined to score five of Beatrice’s eight runs.

“Max Reis set the tone early and Deegan’s been stroking the ball well lately,” Beatrice coach Chris Belding said. “Max does that, he can cause havoc when he gets on the bases and I was glad to see it happen here today. I think that’s as hard as we’ve hit the ball in a while.”

Central City's sole run came on a Carter Noakes RBI double in the third inning as Beatrice starting pitcher Tucker Timmerman struck out eight batters in five innings of work to earn the win. A Nebraska baseball commit, Timmerman will be available to pitch in the championship round if Beatrice makes it there.

“Tucker was Tucker; he threw the ball great and kept them off-balance,” Belding said. “Usually we put the pressure on Tucker and usually only score a couple runs.”

Beatrice moves on to play Waverly at 4 p.m. on Monday and Central City will face Norris in an elimination game at 10 a.m.

While the Orangemen are veterans to the state tournament atmosphere, another one of Saturday’s standouts was a state tournament newcomer: Elkhorn North.

The Wolves qualified for the state tournament in their second season of varsity baseball, and now they have their first state tournament win. A 10-run fourth inning combined with a stellar outing from their pitching ace to help No. 4 Elkhorn North defeat No. 9 Omaha Gross 11-0 in five innings.

Ryan Harrahill always gives Elkhorn North (20-10) a chance when he’s on the mound, and the NU baseball recruit held Omaha Gross (18-8) to just one hit as he struck out eight batters in 4 2/3 innings of work.

“Obviously he’s our ace and he’s dominant; when he’s up there and we can score first, that’s a big get for us,” Elkhorn North coach Anthony Dunn said.

Even so, Elkhorn North only led 1-0 before sending 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Wolves put together big innings throughout the year, but a 10-run frame was something new altogether.

“They’re pretty confident right now and believe in themselves, so we’ll try to ride that confidence moving forward,” Dunn said.

Elkhorn North's victory sets up a rivalry game in the semifinals against Elkhorn. The No. 8 Antlers pulled off the second major upset of the day with a 10-4 win over No. 1 Omaha Skutt.

Elkhorn (16-13) jumped ahead 5-0 in the second inning and kept up the pressure with multi-hit games from Blake Knott, Chase Smith and Cooper Fedde; Smith also earned the win with 4 innings pitched. Cade Christensen led the Omaha Skutt (18-7) offense with 2 RBIs.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.