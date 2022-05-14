Class B baseball: Beatrice dominates from start to finish in 8-1 win over Central City/Fullerton/Centura

PAPILLION — The Beatrice Orangemen might be sad to hear they can't play the remainder of their state tournament games at Werner Park.

Beatrice captured a Class B state championship at Werner Park last May, and it continued its winning ways during an opening-round contest at the same field on Saturday. The No. 6 Orangemen jumped in front of No. 5 Central City/Fullerton/Centura in the top of the first inning and never looked back during a dominant 8-1 win.

Beatrice (18-4) was helped by a pair of Central City (20-3) errors in the first inning before Austin Burroughs delivered a 2-RBI double. The senior third basemen hit another RBI double in the third inning to finish with 3 runs driven in, while Adam DeBoer and Caleb Jobman each had 2-RBI games.

From top to bottom of the order, it was a stellar offensive day for the Orangemen as they outhit Central City 12-4. The best performances might have come from Max Reis, who went 3-for-3 and walked twice, along with Deegan Nelson’s 3-for-3 performance that also included a walk. The duo combined to score five of Beatrice’s eight runs.

“Max Reis set the tone early and Deegan’s been stroking the ball well lately,” Beatrice coach Chris Belding said. “Max does that, he can cause havoc when he gets on the bases and I was glad to see it happen here today. I think that’s as hard as we’ve hit the ball in a while.”

Central City's sole run came on a Carter Noakes RBI double in the third inning as Beatrice starting pitcher Tucker Timmerman struck out eight batters in five innings of work to earn the win. A Nebraska baseball commit, Timmerman will be available to pitch in the championship round if Beatrice makes it there.

“Tucker was Tucker; he threw the ball great and kept them off-balance,” Belding said. “Usually we put the pressure on Tucker and usually only score a couple runs.”

Beatrice moves on to play Waverly at 4 p.m. on Monday, while Central City will face Norris in an elimination game at 10 a.m.

