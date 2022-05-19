Class A baseball: Tauber’s ‘amazing’ walk-off home run secures state title for Millard West in an unforgettable 11-10 win over Millard South

OMAHA — It was a first inning for the record books.

Seeking a quick start in the Class A state baseball championship, Millard West sent 14 batters to the plate with eight coming around to score in the first inning alone. When the dust cleared on an eight-run bottom of the first, Millard West looked well on its way to an unforgettable state championship triumph.

Millard South had other plans.

Cam Kozeal’s grand slam helped Millard South overturn a nine-run deficit for a 10-9 lead, but it was just the adversity that Millard West needed to spark it into gear. AJ Tauber hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the No. 1 Wildcats defeated No. 4 Millard South 11-10 in the Class A title game on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field for the school’s second state championship in the last three seasons.

“We had to play the mental game the whole way, we had to lock in and get the job done,” Tauber said. “It was amazing, really; it just came down to the moment and I had to do what I had to do.”

After shooting out to a 9-0 lead after two innings had been played, Millard West (31-6) might have been thinking about a run-rule victory. Instead, Millard South (26-10) made the Wildcats sweat it out for the entire seven-inning contest.

The Patriots first clawed back with a four-run fourth inning that included a Cam Kozeal RBI single, bases-loaded hit by pitch, balk and fielder’s choice. Millard South continued its efforts in the fifth inning with a 2-RBI single from Braden Cannon, and finally took a 10-9 lead on Kozeal’s grand slam.

“They did this to us a couple days ago and we were just trying to hold on with who we had left to pitch,” Millard West coach Steve Frey said. “They know they’re a good team and they know they’re never out of the game.”

With a 10-10 ballgame heading into the bottom of the seventh, the stage was set for an unforgettable finish.

Tauber wasted no time providing it.

The senior outfielder had only drilled two home runs this year, with both coming during the district round, and he teed off on the first pitch of the seventh inning for a no-doubt shot over the left-field fence.

“In the districts AJ did that twice, and I don’t think I’d seen him close to hitting one out in (batting practice),” Frey said. “All of a sudden he just found it, and with that wind blowing out we knew that even being down one run we weren’t out of it.”

This was the third-straight Class A title game contested between Millard South and Millard West, with the Wildcats earning state championships in both 2019 and 2022. Last year’s loss included the Patriots fighting their way out of the losers’ bracket to beat the Wildcats twice in a row for the state title, and that defeat certainly served as motivation for this year’s team.

“It’s definitely a bonus that we got back on them for last year, but they were a great team to get past,” Tauber said.

Millard West had to fight for it like all champions do, and the result was a truly unforgettable state championship. From the huge first inning to the big collapse to the eventual Tauber walk-off, the Wildcats did what they’ve been doing all season – winning as a team.

“This whole year we’ve been picking each other up,” Frey said. “They worked so hard throughout the year, they were a family and for them to go out like that is incredible.”

