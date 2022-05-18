Class A baseball: One last dominant performance from Worthley helps East fend off elimination

OMAHA — When Jalen Worthley is on the mound, runs are always at a premium.

On Wednesday at Tal Anderson Field, base hits were also few and far between as Lincoln East and Millard South combined for a total of six hits. Luckily for Lincoln East, senior second baseman Keegan Brink accounted for three of those hits.

Brink's two-run homer in the fourth inning broke a scoreless tie and sent No. 3 East on its way to a 4-0 win over No. 4 Millard South at the Class A state baseball tournament.

Brink also singled in the first inning and came around to score after doubling in the sixth inning, and his 3-for-3 day was the product of his typical hard-hitting approach at the plate.

“I stopped being super selective and started taking what they gave to me, so I just barreled it up and it went over,” Brink said of his home run.

Millard South (26-9) starting pitcher Jake Dennis kept Lincoln East (27-4) off the board for three innings, but opposing teams need more than that when going up against Worthley. After shutting out Elkhorn South in the opening round of the tournament, Worthley went another 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run.

According to East head coach Mychal Lanik, Worthley has only allowed one run in his last 30 innings on the mound. The San Jose State commit struck out six batters as he picked up the win.

“Jalen’s been absolutely outstanding all year long, if there’s a better arm in the state I’d like to see them” Lanik said. “When he takes the ball we’re really confident; he’s probably the most competitive kid I’ve ever seen toe the rubber and I’m glad he’s on our side.”

Millard South threatened with a bases-loaded chance in the first inning, but Worthley slammed the door shut with a key strikeout. Walking off the mound after that pivotal out, Worthley was fired up. But when he came off the field in sixth inning, he felt a different emotion – closure.

Due to pitch count limits, Worthley’s winning effort against Millard South will be his final appearance in a Lincoln East uniform.

“Coming back on short rest I knew I had to do whatever it takes to help my team win the state championship,” Worthley said. “It’s my last time playing on a high school field, so to go out with a win like that means everything to me.”

For the senior pitcher, he now gets another day in the dugout with his teammates. East will now play either Millard West or Creighton Prep in an elimination game at 4 p.m. on Thursday, with Millard South awaiting the winner in the Class A state title game at 7 p.m.

Regardless of what happens on Thursday, it’s already been a historic season for the East baseball team.

Their 27 wins are already the most in school history, and a minimum third-place finish at state is also the furthest the Spartans have ever progressed in the state tournament.

“Being in the final four last year and this year is a testament to how hard they’ve worked and bought into what we’ve tried to do,” Lanik said. “To see them get rewarded on the field is what it’s all about.”

