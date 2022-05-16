Class A baseball: Novotny’s pitching gem leads Millard West to 3-0 win over Lincoln East

PAPILLION — Millard West’s Sam Novotny picked the right time to throw his best game of the year.

The senior starting pitcher and NU baseball recruit hadn’t gone further than 5 1/3 innings in a start yet this season, with three hits being the fewest he’d allowed and seven strikeouts being a season-best.

On Monday, Novotny equaled or passed his previous season-high in all three of those marks as he struck out seven and allowed just one hit in 6 1/3 innings.

That dominant pitching performance led No. 1 Millard West to a 3-0 win over No. 3 Lincoln East in the Class A state baseball tournament at Werner Park.

“That’s kind of what we’ve done all year; we’re known for our pitching and Sam just threw probably the best game he’s thrown all year,” Millard West coach Steve Frey said. “We made some great plays on defense for him, and I can’t say enough about how our first three pitchers have thrown.”

Indeed, after starter Jaxson Cahoy went deep into a low-scoring win for Millard West (28-5) on Friday before turning the ball over to closer Mason Koch, it was much of the same for the Wildcats in their next state tournament game.

Lincoln East’s (25-4) Noah Walters singled in the first inning before the Spartans went their final 19 at-bats without a base hit. Novotny struck out seven and didn’t walk any batters as Lincoln East failed to score a run for the first time this season.

“I was mainly going fastball and curveball and I did work in the changeup a little bit,” Novotny said. “Sometimes I have a rocky first or second inning but once I get done with that I’m fine.”

Millard West didn’t have much success in the hit column either, with a total of two hits to its name, but the Wildcats found other ways to score. Nixon Snyder reached base on a hit by pitch in the second inning before coming around to score on a dropped third strike, while AJ Tauber provided an RBI double for a 2-0 lead. The Wildcats extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning with a trio of walks and an RBI sacrifice fly from Dylan Driessen.

Millard West has now won its first two games at the state tournament in each of the last four seasons and advances to play the winner of Creighton Prep-Millard South at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Having only thrown its two starting pitchers and closer thus far, the Wildcats are certainly in a good position pitching-wise – and their belief is only increasing with every win.

“Our energy just keeps getting better and better; I’m super excited for what we’re going to do tomorrow,” Novotny said.

Lincoln East will play Lincoln Southeast in an elimination game at 7 p.m. tomorrow. The Spartans also won their opening-round contest in 2021 before dropping into the losers’ bracket.

“We maybe had an opportunity in the first but couldn’t get it; Sam is really tough and Mason is really good so we have to tip our hats to them for being tough on our bats today,” East coach Mychal Lanik said.

