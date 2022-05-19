Class A baseball: Millard West defeats Lincoln East 5-3, advances to Class A title game

OMAHA — The Class A baseball state championship game will have a familiar feeling to it.

For the third year in a row, either Millard West or Millard South will hoist the state championship trophy. Class A No. 1 Millard West secured its spot in the championship by defeating No. 3 Lincoln East 4-3 on Thursday in an elimination game at Tal Anderson Field.

Lincoln East (27-5) led for most of the contest after scoring two runs in the first inning on a Noah Walters RBI double and Keegan Brink RBI fielder's choice. Cooper Erikson pitched into the seventh inning for the Spartans, but Millard West (30-6) managed to break through with a pair of runs in the third and sixth innings.

The Wildcats took a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning on a two-RBI double from Dylan Driessen, with closer Mason Koch coming in to fend off any potential comeback effort.

Millard West will now play Millard South in the Class A state title game starting around 6:50 p.m.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos from the game

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.