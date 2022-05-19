Class A baseball: Millard West defeats Lincoln East 5-3, advances to Class A title game

OMAHA — The Class A baseball state championship game will have a familiar feeling to it.
For the third year in a row, either Millard West or Millard South will hoist the state championship trophy. Class A No. 1 Millard West secured its spot in the championship by defeating No. 3 Lincoln East 4-3 on Thursday in an elimination game at Tal Anderson Field.
Lincoln East (27-5) led for most of the contest after scoring two runs in the first inning on a Noah Walters RBI double and Keegan Brink RBI fielder's choice. Cooper Erikson pitched into the seventh inning for the Spartans, but Millard West (30-6) managed to break through with a pair of runs in the third and sixth innings.
The Wildcats took a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning on a two-RBI double from Dylan Driessen, with closer Mason Koch coming in to fend off any potential comeback effort.
Millard West will now play Millard South in the Class A state title game starting around 6:50 p.m.
Check back for updates to this story and more photos from the game
Photos: Lincoln East, Millard West square off for a place in the Class A title game
Lincoln East's Jaelyn Welch slides into home plate to score against Millard West during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West pitcher Tanner Wilbeck throws a pitch to Lincoln East during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West's Korey Cozad grins during a Class A state baseball game against Lincoln East on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East pitcher Cooper Erikson pitches to Millard West during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West's Devin Jones fields a high-hopping ball hit by Lincoln East during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East pitcher Cooper Erikson takes a moment during a Class A state baseball game against Millard West on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Keegan Brink tries to tag Millard West's AJ Tauber on a successful stolen base attempt during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jaelyn Welch celebrates after scoring against Millard West during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Cooper Erikson delivers to home plate as Millard West's Drew Borner leads off from second base during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard West's Drew Borner fields a ball hit by Lincoln East during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Keegan Brink throws the ball to first base during a Class A state baseball game against Millard West on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East head coach Mychal Lanik (right) speaks to an umpire during a Class A state baseball game against Millard West on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jaelyn Welch (right) throws to first base during a Class A state baseball game against Millard West on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Garrett Springer celebrates after hitting a double against Millard West during a Class A state baseball game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at
LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!