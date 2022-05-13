Class A baseball: Millard South's big inning beats out Southeast's consistent offense in 9-5 win

With the fine margins of the state baseball tournament, sometimes one poor inning is all it takes to turn the tide of a game.

Lincoln Southeast learned that lesson on Friday with a third inning it will be eager to forget.

After grabbing a two-run lead early in the first-round state tournament contest, Southeast surrendered five runs to Millard South in the third inning alone. That big change in momentum was enough for the No. 4 Patriots to close out a 9-5 win over No. 6 Southeast at Werner Park in Papillion.

Will Jesske got things going for Southeast (22-7) with an RBI double in the first inning, and Jesske nearly accounted for all of the Knights’ run production throughout. He finished with two RBIs and two runs scored as Southeast scored a run in five of the game's seven innings.

Southeast led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning before things went sideways. The Knights allowed four hits, one walk and committed two errors as Millard South (24-8) relentlessly made them pay for it.

The RBI hits came from Brayden Smith, Max Heard, Logan Anderson and Grant Renken in the inning as Millard South totaled nine runs on nine hits.

Southeast managed to score one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings but was unable to overcome the deficit. Millard South scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Millard South advances to play the winner of Creighton Prep-Omaha Westside at 7 p.m. Monday, while Southeast will play an elimination game at 1 p.m. Monday.

