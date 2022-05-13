Class A baseball: Millard South's big inning beats out Southeast's consistent offense in 9-5 win

With the fine margins of the state baseball tournament, sometimes one poor inning is all it takes to turn the tide of a game.
Lincoln Southeast learned that lesson on Friday with a third inning it will be eager to forget.
After grabbing a two-run lead early in the first-round state tournament contest, Southeast surrendered five runs to Millard South in the third inning alone. That big change in momentum was enough for the No. 4 Patriots to close out a 9-5 win over No. 6 Southeast at Werner Park in Papillion.
Will Jesske got things going for Southeast (22-7) with an RBI double in the first inning, and Jesske nearly accounted for all of the Knights’ run production throughout. He finished with two RBIs and two runs scored as Southeast scored a run in five of the game's seven innings.
Southeast led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning before things went sideways. The Knights allowed four hits, one walk and committed two errors as Millard South (24-8) relentlessly made them pay for it.
The RBI hits came from
Brayden Smith, Max Heard, Logan Anderson and Grant Renken in the inning as Millard South totaled nine runs on nine hits. Southeast managed to score one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings but was unable to overcome the deficit. Millard South scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Millard South advances to play the winner of Creighton Prep-Omaha Westside at 7 p.m. Monday, while Southeast will play an elimination game at 1 p.m. Monday.
Photos: Lincoln East wins, Lincoln Southeast loses in opening round of state baseball tournament
The Lincoln East dugout greets Cooper Erikson (left) after he scores against Elkhorn South during a Class A state first-round game Friday at Werner Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - Elkhorn South’s student section (back) and dugout spectate the game during a state baseball game Friday between Elkhorn South and Lincoln East at Werner Park. 05/13/2022 - JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Elkhorn South’s Michael Meckna swings at the ball during a Class A state first-round game against Lincoln East on Friday at Werner Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s A.J. Seizys sprints for home during a Class A state first-round game against Elkhorn South on Friday at Werner Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Elkhorn South’s Hayden Kelberlau (left) catches a ball as teammate Michael Valdivia comes runs in during a Class A state first-round game against Lincoln East on Friday at Werner Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Jalen Worthley pitches to Elkhorn South during a Class A state first-round game Friday at Werner Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Harrison Biester (5) high-fives Jeter Worthley (2) during a Class A state first-round game against Elkhorn South on Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Elkhorn South’s Cole Eaton makes a diving catch during a Class A state first-round game against Lincoln East on Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Cooper Erikson (left) gets the out against Elkhorn South runner Eli Small during a Class A state first-round game Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Elkhorn South’s Carter Navin pitches during a Class A state first-round game against Lincoln East on Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard South’s Braden Cannon (left) gets the out against Lincoln Southeast's Luke Blatchford during a Class A state first-round game Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard South’s Conlin Grady pitches to Lincoln Southeast during a Class A state first-round game Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard South’s Brayden Cannon hits the ball during a Class A state first-round game against Lincoln Southeast on Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard South’s Camden Kozeal runs to home plate against Lincoln Southeast in a Class A state first-round game Friday at Werner Park in Papillion.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard South coach Greg Geary (right) talks to his Max Heard (5) during a Class A state first-round game against Lincoln Southeast on Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Will Jesske sprints for second base during a Class A state first-round game against Millard South on Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard South’s Camden Kozeal (8) gets ready to bat against Lincoln Southeast in a Class A state first-round game Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard South’s Noah Nordstrom (16) reacts after the Patriots score against Lincoln Southeast in a Class A state first-round game Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Will Barrett dives for second base during a Class A state first-round game against Millard South on Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard South’s Camden Kozeal throws the ball to first during a Class A state first-round game against Lincoln Southeast on Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard South’s Robert Hodges is greet by his team after scoring against Lincoln Southeast during a Class A state first-round game Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Sam Foerster (right) greets Will Jesske after Jesske scored against Millard South during a Class A state first-round game Friday at Werner Park in Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at
LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!