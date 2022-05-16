Class A baseball: Lincoln Southeast brings its bats — and a wrench? — to stave off elimination

Prep Extra Podcast: Our picks for state champions this spring Welcome to Episode 30 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

PAPILLION — The Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast baseball has an unusual good luck charm this state tournament season.

“Keaton Peters has a wrench in his bag,” Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “I guess it’s good luck. Everybody touches it before the game. I guess it worked today.”

The Knights also brought their bats, piling up 10 runs in four innings — including a game-turning five-run rally — to capture a 14-5 win over No. 10 Omaha Westside (18-6) in an elimination game Monday at Werner Park.

Southeast’s Will Jesske hit a two-RBI double in the first inning. But Westside answered with four runs in the home half of the first to take a 4-2 lead, prompting a meeting of Knights led by Jones.

“I just told them we’re playing on a really nice field, and I understand it’s a big stage, but the bases are still 90 feet,” Jones said. “The pitcher’s mound is still 60 feet, six inches. Don’t try to do too much.”

Message delivered. Luke Blatchford responded with a solo home run over the center-field wall in the fourth, sparking a five-run frame. Will Barrett hit an RBI single and Jake Appleget cracked a two-run triple to give the Knights a 10-5 lead it didn't look back from.

Southeast (23-7) got a big day at the plate from Nebraska baseball commit Max Buettenback, who went 3-for-4 with three doubles. Jesske finished with five RBIs.

“When the better players play well, your other players know they don’t have to do even more,” Jones said. “They can just kind of get a little single or bunt somebody over. They don’t have to do anything out of the norm.”

With the win, the Knights stay alive in the tournament and will take on either Millard West or Lincoln East in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Elkhorn South 10, Kearney 8: In the other Class A elimination game Monday at Werner Park, the No. 5 Storm held off a furious Bearcat rally attempt to stay alive.

Trailing 10-1 after five innings, No. 8 Kearney posted four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh. Alex Thomas recorded the final out for the Storm (19-9), who will play Millard South or Creighton Prep on Tuesday.

Four Elkhorn South hitters did the bulk of the damage. Mike Valdivia, Jayson Bertsch, Eli Small and Cole Eaton combined to go 9-for-11 with four RBIs.

Kearney ends its season 15-11.

