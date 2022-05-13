Class A baseball: Lincoln East rolls past Elkhorn South 10-0, Millard West outpitches Kearney

In its biggest game of the season so far, Lincoln East hit the ground running and never looked back.

The Spartans immediately jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning of baseball before turning to their ace pitcher to keep the lead intact. No. 3 Lincoln East eventually defeated No. 5 Elkhorn South 10-0 in the opening round of the Class A state baseball tournament at Werner Park on Friday.

East (25-3) started the game on the front foot when a pair of RBI hits from Cooper Erikson and Ryan Clementi led to a three-run first inning. The Spartans scored a run in five of the six innings they played, with Erikson, Clementi and Jaelyn Welch providing two RBIs apiece.

At the same time, starting pitcher Jalen Worthley completely shut down a high-powered Elkhorn South (18-9) batting order. The San Jose State commit allowed just two base runners in four innings of work to pick up the win. Even more importantly, Worthley threw just 47 pitches and will be available to pitch again for East on Monday or Tuesday.

With the win, East advances to play top-seeded Millard West at 4 p.m. on Monday. The No. 1 Wildcats leaned on a dominant pitching performance in their 3-0 win over No. 8 Kearney in Friday’s tournament opener.

Starting pitcher Jaxson Cahoy struck out 10 batters and allowed just two hits in five-plus innings of work to pick up the win.

