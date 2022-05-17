Class A baseball: Mick's pitching performance helps East eliminate Southeast; Creighton Prep fends off Elkhorn South's late rally

BELLEVUE — After pitching perhaps the biggest game of his young career, Lincoln East sophomore Carter Mick got to hear it from his teammates.

“Mick,” “Mick,” Mick,” rang out from the Spartan dugout as he shared a smile with his teammates.

Indeed, it was Mick’s pitching gem that ensured Lincoln East is one of the last four teams standing at the Class A state baseball tournament for the second year in a row. The Class A No. 3 Spartans staved off elimination by defeating No. 6 Lincoln Southeast 5-1 at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday night.

Coming off a disappointing 3-0 loss to Millard West last night where it managed just two base hits, Lincoln East’s (26-4) bounce back hopes took another twist when storms rolled through the Omaha metro area.

Elimination games originally scheduled for Papillion’s Fricke Field were moved to Bellevue West’s all-turf field, and the Spartans had plenty of waiting around to do before their first pitch.

And through it all, Mick never wavered. The sophomore struck out 11 batters and allowed just one run to pick up the complete-game win.

“We have a veteran team; we talk to them all year long about the ups and downs of the game and that includes handling a loss and coming back the next day,” East coach Mychal Lanik said. “It helps when you have a guy like Carter on the mound.”

Mick’s off-speed pitches were downright unhittable for a Lincoln Southeast offense that had conquered nearly every pitcher they’d seen this season.

Southeast’s season ends at 23-8, and a senior-heavy Knight team can be proud of the school’s first trip to the state tournament since 2018. The Knights plated their only run of the game in the second inning and finished with a total of five hits against Mick.

“Facing elimination I knew I had to step up and do what I had to do to help the team win,” Mick said.

Mick’s stellar outing also secured another accolade for the Spartans – a city championship. East had beaten every other varsity baseball team from Lincoln earlier this season, but its regular-season contest against Southeast had been delayed and eventually cancelled due to weather on multiple occasions.

With the help of RBI hits from Cooper Erikson, Ryan Clementi and Garrett Springer, East went on a four-inning stretch where it scored at least one run in every frame to put the game away. The Spartans return to state tournament action with another elimination game against Millard South on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

“We’re excited to play,” Lanik said. “I get emotional when I think about this group because we just love and enjoy them so much. Getting to see them compete another day is what it’s all about, and we’re going to give Millard South our best shot.”

Samuel Bespoyasny steered Creighton Prep out of a potentially disastrous situation in the other Class A elimination game to keep the Junior Jays alive in the state baseball tournament.

The reliever recorded the final two outs of Creighton Prep's 7-6 win against Elkhorn South at Bellevue West High School.

Entering the seventh inning, the Storm trailed 7-2 but scored twice and loaded the bases with only one out when Bespoyasny entered. After a fielder's choice, walk and RBI single, Bespoyasny buckled down to induce a game-ending flyout.

Creighton Prep scored seven runs across the second, third and fourth innings to roll up a season-extending win.

The Class A No. 2 Junior Jays managed without an extra-base hit to top No. 5 Elkhorn South, which ends its season 19-10.

Coby Hatcher and Jack Thiele both had two hits for Creighton Prep.

