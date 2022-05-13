Class A baseball: Lincoln East ‘came out hot’ in 10-0 win over Elkhorn South; Millard West outpitches Kearney

Ahead of their biggest game of the season so far, Lincoln East’s veteran leaders had a message for their teammates — stay locked in, and they’d come away with a win.

Mission accomplished.

The Spartans immediately jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning then turned to their ace pitcher to keep the lead intact.

After its fast start, No. 3 Lincoln East always looked confident in a 10-0 win over No. 5 Elkhorn South in the opening round of the Class A state baseball tournament Friday at Werner Park.

“We came in with a chip on our shoulder because everyone thought that they were going to beat us,” East senior Jalen Worthley said. “We played our game from the start, came out hot and got the job done.”

The job included a rare four-inning appearance from Worthley on the mound. The Lincoln East (25-3) ace and San Jose State commit completely shut down a high-powered Elkhorn South (18-9) batting order by allowing just two base runners. Even more importantly, Worthley threw just 47 pitches and will be available to pitch again for East on Monday or Tuesday.

The Spartans were just as dominant when it was their turn at the plate, starting with a pair of RBI hits from Cooper Erikson and Ryan Clementi during the three-run first. Clementi went 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Erikson and Jaelyn Welch also added a pair of RBIs for a Spartan lineup that scored a run in five of the six innings they played.

“I think we saw 94 pitches in the first three innings, which is outstanding,” East coach Mychal Lanik said. “Up and down the lineup we were very competitive; that’s an incredibly talented team and our kids just executed at a high level today.”

With the win, East advances to play top-seeded Millard West at 4 p.m. on Monday. The No. 1 Wildcats leaned on a dominant pitching performance in their 3-0 win over No. 8 Kearney in Friday’s tournament opener.

Starting pitcher Jaxson Cahoy struck out 10 batters and allowed just two hits in five-plus innings of work, but it was relief pitcher Mason Koch who recorded the biggest out of the game for Millard West (27-5).

Kearney (15-10) loaded the bases in the top of the sixth inning trailing 2-0, meaning even a routine single could undo Cahoy’s hard work. Instead, Koch recorded a strikeout to end the inning before a 1-2-3 seventh that earned him a save. Drew Borner and Peyton Moore provided the RBI hits for Millard West.

“Any time you have a guy of that caliber to bring in, you know that you have a good chance of being successful,” Millard West coach Steve Frey said. “Mason’s done that all year; that might be his eighth or ninth save, so he’s been in that spot many times.”

The Millard West-Lincoln East semifinal matchup promises to be an exciting one that will put the winner in prime position for a spot in the state finals.

“I think from February onward, everybody has said Millard West is the team to beat; they’re incredibly talented and have a ton of pitching, so we’ll just try to play clean baseball and give them our best shot,” Lanik said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.